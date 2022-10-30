How to manage app permissions in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

The latest version of Microsoft’s operating system has been with us for a year now and the truth is that the arrival of Windows 11 has been a breath of fresh air for the sector. And it is that the Redmond-based company has made its OS more complete than ever. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows 11, you’ll be able to make the most of the possibilities offered by this version of the American company’s operating system. For example, we have already shown you how you can save battery life on your laptop, a different way to hide windows or the best way to find apps very easily. And now we are going to show you how you can manage application permissions in Windows 11 to have control over each of the apps you have installed on your computer. A function of Windows 11 that you should know The truth is that with the arrival of Windows 11 we have received a series of very interesting functions that you should know about. In this case we are talking about a tool that allows you to control all application permissions individually. In case you didn’t know, the moment you install an app on your desktop or laptop, there are a number of permissions that are required for the app to work. The program may need access to location, or camera permissions. Well, you know that you will be able to control all these permissions individually to greatly improve your privacy options. Furthermore, all the adjustments you make are completely reversible, so if you don’t like the result you’ll always have the possibility of going back to the original situation. To do this, you will see the steps you must follow to be able to configure application permissions in Windows 11. The first thing you must do is enter Windows settings by clicking on the gear icon. In the menu on the left, select Privacy and Security. Now, you must go down to Application permissions. Finally, if you have followed all the steps correctly, you will see that you can click on each of the permissions assigned to each app so that you can decide if you want to keep it or remove it. As we have told you, the process is extremely simple, as well as completely reversible, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to try this little trick that will save you more than one headache. >