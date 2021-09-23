How to manage and activate the new concentration mode on your iPhone or iPad

iOS 15 (and iPadOS 15) is already among us along with all the new features that it incorporates, although there is one that stands out above the others since it will allow us to use the smartphone in a way that until now was not possible. So much so that we will be able to start enjoying our free time more and even perform better at work without distractions that divert our attention. Remember that the iPhone has a “Do not disturb” mode that is good for us for certain hours: it blocks notifications from all apps and only leaves a select group of contacts with permissions to make the device ring in case of calls. What Apple has developed with the concentration mode goes a step further because it allows us to create spaces of tranquility for every moment of the day. Home, work, vacations … In essence, what the concentration mode invites us to do is create profiles that we can activate depending on where we are and the task we are performing. For example, it is possible to create presets for the office, for home, for meetings inside or outside of work and even profiles for the holidays. The goal is to be able to activate them with a simple click on the screen. To configure them, you just have to go to the settings. Inside you will see the two default modes and at the top right a “+” that helps us to add new ones. Within that menu we can select the contacts that we do not want to be blocked and from which we can receive call notifications, as well as complete groups: everyone, nobody, favorites or all contacts. In this way, you already clearly indicate who can communicate with you in each of the situations, vetoing, for example, everything that has to do with work when we leave the office every day. Once we have configured all the conceivable situations of the concentration mode, it is necessary to activate it, and to do so, you just have to access the control center (sliding your finger up and down from the upper right corner of the screen) to find the new shortcut. You touch on it and a window will appear with all those possibilities that you have created before and, simply by clicking on one again, it will begin to filter the communications of the device. In this way, personal issues will not interrupt you at work and vice versa. >