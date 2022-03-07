How to make your Spotify playlists public

Many of the users who use Spotify constantly are dedicated to making playlists of songs, divided either into genres, artists, countries of origin, etc.

And in case you have created some playlists, you should know that these may be available either for you only, or for the rest of the people in the world who use Spotify and want to enjoy the music you’ve put together.

For this precise reason, today we will be talking about both the procedure to create a playlist on Spotify, and the steps to follow to make it publicly accessible to all users.

Luckily, these actions are quite easy and intuitive to do, so without much more to add, let’s start with the process itself to cause a playlist, add songs to it and finally make it accessible to the public, either from an iOS or Android mobile.

So you can create your playlists on Spotify from an iOS or Android mobile and add songs to it

– Enter the Spotify app on your mobile device.

– Access the section of your librarylocated in the lower right corner.

– Click on the tab Playlists.

– In order to create a new playlist, click on the sign of the musical figure that is in the upper right.

– Assign the name you want to your playlist and click on Create.

– Exit the list and find a song you want to add to it.

– Click on the three vertical points that are located on the right side of the song you chose.

– Finally, press on Add to Playlist and choose the list you have previously produced.

Now, in case you have already created your lists and all you need is to know how to make them public, you can skip the steps above and do the following:

Steps to add songs to a Spotify playlist from mobile

– Enter the list in question within your library.

– Click on the three horizontal dots that are shown in the upper right corner.

– Press on make public and that’s it, the playlist will be freely accessible.