How to make your LinkedIn profile more attractive and interesting

LinkedIn is a social network widely used in the business and labor sector, as we already know. However, something that is not always clear is the how to create a profile that is interesting, attractive and professional.

And since this platform has been originated with the purpose of connect as much work and business environment as possible, The most appropriate thing is that you have a profile that can meet expectations.

For these reasons, it is of interest to comment on those points that users can highlight and thus have a more complete profile. That said, today we will be talking about it and teaching some simple tricks that can make this task much easier, So without further ado, do you already have a sheet of paper and a pencil to write down these tips?

Look to stand out with your profile picture

An image is worth a thousand words, and since we are talking about giving the best possible impression to those who would be your possible bosses or partners, the best thing is to have a profile photograph in which you stand out as you are, with a relaxed smile and as clean and neat as possible. You don’t really need to get to the point of wearing a full suit and showing yourself off like that, although depending on what your area is, it may or may not be better seen.

For everything mentioned above, It is not at all recommended to upload a photo of an avatar, default images or general any photo that is not of you, as this will not give the best impression of you at all.

Keep a positive attitude and stand out from the crowd

There are many people who are inside LinkedIn looking for those same opportunities that you are looking for, and precisely for that reason, you should try to think differently from others and stand out. with profile content that is interesting to future readers, but not with material that you would put on your Facebook or Instagram account, for example.

That said, it will be of the utmost importance that you highlight your skills and strengths in the area you work in, since with this you will give companies a better impression, besides that you will make it very clear the things that you can do easily.

Write about real information and what knowledge you have

As for the information that you are going to put in your profile, think that it is a virtual curriculum to which all companies and professionals will have access. In that order of ideas, the most appropriate thing is that write only about what really important knowledge, since with this you will avoid looking like a person with an air of superiority.

And this would be all, you already have a good base of tips to create a LinkedIn profile that gives you good results. However, remember that You must be consistent and keep up to date on the platform so as not to miss any opportunity that comes your way.