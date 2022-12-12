How to make your Facebook profile private

There are many reasons why you might want your Facebook profile to become private, whether you want to keep your information and identity safe onlinethat you have a job interview and you do not want the potential employer to see your photos or what you share, etc.

Anyway, whatever the reason you have to make your Facebook profile private, this can be done with simple quick settingsso pay attention so that you know how to do it so that people do not see everything that embarrasses you on your Facebook wall.

Well, the reality is that it turns out more comfortable to carry out from the computer this procedure to make your Facebook profile more private, although it can also be done from the mobile without any problem. So, the first thing will be to click on the icon of your profile photo that is shown in the upper right corner, in order to display the main menu.

Now click on the tab Settings and privacy and then click again Setting. Click now on the option Privacy that displayed in the left paneland then in the section your activitythat is where you must modify (if it appears Public) the option of Who can see your future posts?

So, click on the button Edit that is displayed just to the right and displays the bottom menu to select the option of Friends. You can also choose for sharing your posts for specific friends or for your friends with exceptions.

Now, another setting that should be configured is that of who can see the posts you shared or made previously. So for this you just have to go two tabs below and click on the button Limit the audience of previous posts.

Once that is done, click now on the new button that indicates Limit Previous Posts and confirm the action so that all posts on your timeline will change to the setting of Friends. Even with this, keep in mind that this change will be irreversible and in case you want to change the privacy back to Public, you will have to do it for each and every post individually.