How to make WhatsApp backup much more secure

For some time in WhatsApp it is possible to use end-to-end encryption security. This is an important leap in what has to do with security. But there are options that do not take advantage of this virtue, such as the backup. We tell you how to increase the protection of what is usually done and stored in the cloud.

Currently, the company owned by Meta offers the possibility of also encrypt the backup, something that many are unaware of. By doing this, you ensure that only those who know the password or key used can see the information inside. Therefore, you will not have to worry about unwanted third-party interference. By the way, think carefully about the security gateway that you are going to use, since the most recommended is the one that is established with no less than 64 digits that are alphanumeric. Once you have it, don’t stop save it Because if you do not remember it, you will not be able to use the backup that is generated from your data in WhatsApp.

How to protect your WhatsApp backup by encryption

What you have to do is done by your own tools that exist in the application messaging, so you do not have to resort to additional developments that could endanger the information. Therefore, we are talking about something completely safe that will not cause you to have problems with your WhatsApp account and, consequently, you can be more than calm. These are the Steps that you have to give to complete the encryption process of your backup:

Open WhatsApp and, once you are on the main screen, you have to click on the icon that has three vertical dots in the upper right area. Now, select the Settings option that you will see in the drop-down menu.







What you have to use now is the section called Chats, which is the fourth that is counted from top to bottom on the screen right now. Here, scroll to find the option called Backup. Now, inside this place, select End-to-end encrypted backup. And so, you have to set the aforementioned key.

Click on the Activate button and, done this, you are finished.

In the event that you cannot find the section in question, it is because you do not have the latest version of the app WhatsApp, so you must download it. And, remember, you must not lose the key, otherwise you will not be able to deactivate it and you will not have any possibility of accessing your backup data. And there’s nothing you can do about it in this case.