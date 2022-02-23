How to make money with Facebook Reels

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook officially launched Reels yesterday in more than 150 countries. This vertical video content format with extensive editing possibilities triumphs on Instagram -after imitating TikTok videos- and now reaches the Meta social network after having been tested in a test phase with some users in the United States. Joined.

Facebook will display ads on Reels and share revenue with creators

But the launch of the Reels on Facebook has not only come with a wide collection of new tools to edit and enrich this content, but Facebook has also given more details about the monetization options of the Reels and how you can earn money with them. . They are the following:

-Incentive plan for creators of Facebook Reels

To encourage users to use Reels, Facebook launches the “Reels Play” rewards program, which is part of the total investment that Facebook has allocated -1 million dollars- to pay users for their content.

Those who meet Facebook’s conditions to access this program will be able to earn up to $35,000 a month for their content on Facebook Reels, something that is already taking place in the United States with some creators and that the company assures that it will take to other countries “in the coming months.” No exact dates have been specified, nor have the requirements to access the “Reels Play” rewards program at this time.

-Advertising in the Reels

Facebook will display advertising in the Reels of users who are part of the Facebook Reels Overlay Ads program, and will share the benefits obtained with them, similar to what YouTube does with its creators in the YouTube Partners program.

At the moment the company expands the tests of the program Facebook Reels Overlay Ads to all creators in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and assures that “in the coming weeks” more countries will be added.

Advertising will be displayed, for the time being, in two possible formats: banners that are displayed semi-transparently on the bottom of a Facebook Reel, and also as a sticker, a static image that can be placed by the creator anywhere on their Reel. .

Facebook claims that anyone who is part of the program will be able to monetize its contentsand that by mid-March it already hopes to make this possibility available to all users in all countries.

-Stars on the Reels

Facebook is also making it available for users to send paid Stars to creators as they view their Reels. It is one more form of interaction and with which the creators of Reels can earn money. The cost of shipments or the amount that users will obtain for the moment has not been specified.

.