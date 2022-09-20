How to make money on the Internet, a website explains more than 3500 ways of different startups

A few years ago, when someone asked us how to make onlinethe answer was limited to a relatively short list of options:

Offer some product for which people are willing to pay a fixed amount or a monthly payment.

Create interesting content (in any format) and earn money with sponsors or advertising.

Work remotely offering our talent to another person who pays for it.

The vast majority of existing options fell into one of those three categories, but now there are many other ways, from investing to mining to advertising our local services and more.

The fact is that there is a website that proves it, a page that has managed to collect 3,780 success stories, startups that have been born and grown with stable business models, cases explained in detail on starterstory.com.

They describe it with an impact phrase that draws attention:

Find out how thousands of ordinary people (just like you) created million-dollar earning businesses, all from a simple idea or side project.

The idea of ​​bringing these cases together started five years ago, and now they have over 3,700 founders from over 70 countries, being the largest and most diverse database of business knowledge on the , where startup founders share their journey from idea to final stable development.

The website has 1.6 million visits, and its newsletter has 85,000 active subscribers, 2,500 of which are premium.

Now they release the Starter Story 2.0 version

In this new version we can use their information database to analyze, classify, filter and search through their 3700 stories, filtering by growth methods, names of founders, amount of income, businesses started and much more.

We can sort through thousands of potential industries, markets, and trends to find ideas, side projects, and products to sell, all in one up-to-date database, as they reach out to the founders quite often for business news (what they’re still doing to remain profitable).

They have also made improvements to the user interface, and have revamped their newsletter.

A great page to get inspiration to create something new.