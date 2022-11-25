How to make it snow on the desktop screen of a Windows 11 computer

- Advertisement -

Now that Christmas is just around the corner and you are already in the process of decorating your house, you may want to give the same touch to your Windows 11 computer desktop. Apart from putting a wallpaper, you can make it fall a good snowfall through an animation that will surely be the envy of your acquaintances. We tell you how to make this happen. By default, Microsoft’s operating system does not offer any option that allows you to see a snowfall on your computer screen (either desktop or laptop). Therefore, you have to resort to a third-party application. In our case, we believe that the best is DesktopSnowOK which, among its virtues, is that it is completely free. In addition, we have used it and we can confirm that it works well and does not cause any problems in Windows 11. Make it snow on your computer with Windows 11 for free In the software that you are going to download, there are many configuration possibilities. These range from choosing from a wide variety of flakes so that the snowfall is more or less intense, and additional options such as the speed of fall. What you have to do to achieve the objective we have talked about is to carry out the following steps: Download the application at no cost using this link from your Windows 11 computer (it does not work with macOS). Now you must go to the folder where that you have made the download and extract the contents of the ZIP file that you have obtained. Click with the right mouse button and select Extract all (you must indicate a place to store the information). Now, you must go to the place where you have the application already uncompressed and you must click twice with the mouse on the DesktopSnowOK_x64.exe file. A new window will open in which you will see all the software options. You can modify the options so you can discover which one best suits your tastes. But, for it to start snowing, you must check the Activate / Deactivate box (do the same to stop snowing). You will see the flakes fall on the computer screen. As you can see, everything is very simple and, the truth is that for those who really like everything that has to do with Christmas, this free application, sure, they love to use it with the computer -as long as you have the Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system, of course. >