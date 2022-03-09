How to make Google Maps show you the “invisible” radars of the DGT

The velolaser radars of the DGT, renamed invisible radars due to their difficult detection, are usually located in areas where it is easier to capture drivers exceeding (even by just one kilometer per hour) the maximum speed allowed. From Social Drive have created a map for Google Mapsshowing the typical location of all these radars.

At a glance, we will be able to know the location of the velolasers throughout the Spanish territory and exercise extreme caution by taking care of the speed at which we circulate. The velolasers are small radars anchored to a tripod, which are usually hidden in civilian cars, trees, under bridges, etc.

The map of invisible radars in Spain

Through the My Maps apps offered by Google, SocialDrive has registered the most common locations of all velolasers in Spain. You simply have to open the map and they will be added to your map of Spain in Google Maps. This way you can see them at a glanceknowing what the exact location is if we click on them.

The map shows the exact location, instructions on the location and even photos of the radar

Each icon that marks the velolaser indicates its location and even a photograph of where he is hiding. The titles are quite descriptive as they are very hidden radars and it will be difficult to see them even knowing their location.

In case that we no longer want these velolaser icons to be displayed on the mapwe just have to follow these steps:

Click on any velolaser icon

Click on “see map legend”

hit “close”

With these steps we will be closing the guide created with My Maps, although whenever we access the map we can add it again. From SocialDrive they indicate that the map has surpassed half a million views in just one week,

More information | Velolaser map in Spain