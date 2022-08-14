HomeTech NewsHow to?How to make famous memes with your face

How to make famous memes with your face

By Brian Adam
If you are thinking of creating a meme using some of the thousands of tools available on the Internet, you will surely like to know that there is the option to customize the face of the most famous.

Exactly, without using extremely advanced technology or obtaining very realistic results, there is an option that allows us to substitute the face of the protagonists of the main Internet Memes so that our face appears.

That’s what memeyourself.com does, a website where we have to upload a photo of our face so that it can be used as a reference in any meme we create.

The web has several famous memes in its database. We only have to select the desired one, and our face will replace the existing one, obtaining the result in a few seconds. It does not become a deepfake, since it is very noticeable that it is a montage, but entertaining results are obtained.

The text is placed on two lines, one green and one yellow, and will always be separated from the main image, as shown in the example above.

once we have exactly what we want, we can download the image or share it directly on social networks.

It is a website created by Phoenix Morningstar, non-profit at the moment, just for entertainment, although it is clear that it wants to make the tool viral, since all the memes created with it have the logo with the url positioned somewhere in the image, without being a watermark and without covering the meme, but always being clearly visible.

If after several minutes looking for the right meme, you still can’t find the ideal one, you can always press the refresh button to load more images compatible with the tool.

