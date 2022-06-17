How to make FaceTime calls from an Android phone

If you have an iPhone or iPad, surely you have used the FaceTime application to make video calls on some occasion and, in addition, you have been quite satisfied. But in the case of having an Android terminal, you have not found the corresponding app in the Play Store. It’s normal, it doesn’t exist, we tell you how to use this tool with smartphones or tablets with the Google operating system. As we have indicated, Apple has not released the FaceTime application for Android. And, at least in the short and medium term, there are no data indicating that things are going to change. But, luckily, there is a way to be able to communicate with your friends and family by using this development that offers excellent reliability and quality. And, curiously, it is due to a functionality that Apple launched together with iOS 15. How to use FaceTime with Android terminals The truth is that it is much easier than you might think to achieve this, since an official link system makes it possible communicate from terminals with native FaceTime with others that do not have it (both those that use Android and those that do the same with Windows, for example). These are the steps you have to take: The first thing you should be clear about is that in order to use this, you must communicate with someone who has an iPhone, otherwise you will not be able to obtain the corresponding link. Thus, the person who has the Apple phone has to access FaceTime and generate the link in the application, it is very simple and intuitive -if you are not sure, then we will explain how to get it-. And then you have to send it using some of the options that exist for it, ranging from an email to using an application message. When you click on the received link, a screen will appear in which the call will be made based on the cloud in the Android terminal. The functions are all that the application offers and all you have to do is have an Internet connection. Now you simply have to enjoy the video call that, once you hang up, you will not be able to retrieve it from the Android device, so I would have to ask for a new link. So you can get the link on FaceTime Next, we leave you the steps to take so you can get the link on the communication iPhone to talk to an Android: Open the FaceTime application. Then, select the Create link option on the screen initial. Once you have it, you must send it. Done this, you are finished. It is important that you know that the entire communication process is done through the use of an Internet browser, so compatibility with other operating systems is fantastic, and you can even use Linux. Obviously, for each FaceTime call you want to make with an Android or similar, you will have to generate a different link. >