how to make animated stickers for whatsapp

The Meta instant messaging app has all kinds of features, one of the latest to arrive on the scene has been the reactions with emojis to the messages that we are receiving. However, one of the most used options by users of this application are the stickers with the permission of the beloved GIFs that have given us so much fun in recent times.

Well, if you are one of those users who is tired of borrowing or adding the stickers of other friends or relatives, it is time to learn how to create animated stickers on your own. In this way, you can give more life to your future conversations. Best of all, it doesn’t have much complication. Although, we will need the help of an external app to be able to add and design them on our Android or iOS mobiles. Microsoft’s Solitaire is on its anniversary: ​​to celebrate it comes double points, an extra theme and a special surprise What do we need? As we had already mentioned, it is not a function that comes standard on WhatsApp, although it will allow us to add animated stickers that we create on our own. But, to achieve this, it will be necessary to have the help of another application. Luckily, this software is available for both Android and iPhone, so the smartphone’s operating system won’t be any kind of inconvenience: Discharge QR code Sticker Maker Discharge QR code Sticker Maker Studio Developer: Tamara Vardanyan The best thing about this app is that it is totally free. However, if we want to use animated stickers, we will have to obtain the premium version that is priced at 4.09 euros per month. And, furthermore, the only difference we find when it comes to use this app on Android or iOS is that, for the iPhone, it comes completely in English. In addition, if we need this third-party tool, we will need the following: a video or GIF.

Design your animated stickers

Now that we have the necessary tool, it is time to move on to creating an animated sticker for WhatsApp. Therefore, so that you can learn to create them from scratch, we will tell you each of the steps that you must follow from the mobile app:

Enter the app that we have downloaded.

Click on Create a new sticker pack .

. Put a name and author.

Now is the time to add a video or GIF to have an animated sticker. Keep in mind that we will have a maximum of 30 stickers per package.

to have an animated sticker. Keep in mind that we will have a maximum of 30 stickers per package. First, select an icon to distinguish the sticker pack from the rest you already have on WhatsApp.

from the rest you already have on WhatsApp. Then, tap on the other empty spaces that are listed.

Then select the Gallery or the option Select File .

or the option . Choose the GIF or video that you want to turn into a sticker and, voila.

In these cases, we already warned you that we will not have the tools that we will have when it comes to putting a still image. That is we will not be able to crop the outline of said GIF or videoin addition to the fact that we will not be able to modify the duration of this multimedia file from Sticker Maker.

How to add a sticker pack

Now that we have completed our new package with animated stickers for whatsapp, it’s time to see how it has to be added to the instant messaging app from this application. However, we must bear in mind that we will need a minimum of three stickers for this tool to allow us to add the new package to the messaging app. And then this is what we need to do:

We enter the package of animated stickers.

We click on Add to WhatsApp .

. We confirm the action by clicking on Add .

. To see them, we must go to the messaging app, click on Stickers and touch the icon that we had previously selected.

And just like sticky stickers, other users who receive the animated stickers that you just created, they can easily add them to their repertoire. In addition, by tapping on them, they will also be able to see the name of the package you have designed and who its creator is.