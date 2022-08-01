How to make an index in Word easily

How to automatically generate a table of contents in Word (Image: Kaspersky Lab)

Word It has been for many years the most popular word processor and therefore, the most used by computer users, only until the arrival of Google Docs was that it faced tough competition, however, it continues to be a program that everyone has installed and uses frequently due to its multiple tools to create work or academic documents.

However, there are many users who are unaware of some of the tricks and functions of this program to assemble documents more quickly and , becoming complicated, for example, when creating the es of their work so that they look more organized, so that in this case, this “tutorial” to create indexes will be very useful.

In this sense, many of the functions of this text editor were added over time and as they became necessary, making writing on the computer a much easier task than before, when everything had to be done manually and without the slightest possibility of automation, like the indexes more specifically.

When speaking of index, reference is made to the menu that is at the beginning of the books so that readers can know the order and content of the same, something that is also often highly requested by teachers when carrying out academic work such as thesis, this in order for the writing to be clear, orderly and understandable. These are the steps to make an index in Word in a very simple and fast way.

1. When you already have all the content of the text and its parts ready in the document, you will proceed to click on the option marked as “Start” from the horizontal menu that is always displayed at the top of the program.

2. Now, you can easily and clearly see the section that says “Styles” because it is the largest in the toolbar and shows 4 designs in its preview.

3. Among these options, it will be necessary to choose the type of style that best suits the planned index and its levels, depending on the number of titles and subtitles that the document contains.

4. Having chosen the style that is most suitable for the work, proceed to enter the titles of the text and its levels. It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to select a style each time a new title is to be entered with their respective subtitles.

[mb_related_posts2]

5. When all the statements that will be part of the index have been established, the table of contents will be created. This is done by going to the section “References” from the main Word menu, and then clicking the option that says “Table of Contents”, After this, a list will immediately appear with several format options to generate an index automatically, this said format will have to be chosen according to the type of text that has been written and its levels, since A business document will be very different from an academic one.

Finally, before starting to follow these steps, it is recommended to establish the page where the menu will go, normally it is between the cover and the introduction. During the entire process, attention must be paid to it, since it may happen that the index remains in another part of the document due to an accidental movement.

: