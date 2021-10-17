How to make an encrypted backup of WhatsApp chats

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that will allow its users encrypt your chat history backup on iCloud or Google Drive. In this way, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app protects a security breach that has been used by some governments to access private conversations between individuals.

These encrypted backups will allow you to store WhatsApp chats, photos, GIFs and other files on Google Drive and iCloud

WhatsApp has already had end-to-end encryption of messages shared in chats for years, which protects the privacy and security of its users. But this measure offers an additional layer of protection, thus ensuring that chats stored in the cloud are not accessible to third parties.

These encrypted backups will allow you to store chats, photos, GIFs, and other files on Google Drive and iCloud. Being protected, only the person who performs the backup will be authorized to access to them. Not even WhatsApp itself will have the possibility to break that protection and have access to the copies.

This security encryption is disabled by default, but here we explain the steps you must follow to activate it.

-Last version of WhatsApp: To be able to make encrypted backups, you need to have the latest version of the app installed. In case that is not the case, enter the Play Store if you are from Android, and in the App Store if you are from iOS, and search for WhatsApp. When you enter the app tab, you will see an option that says “Update”.

-Adjustments: Then open the WhatsApp app and click on the icon with the three dots in the upper right corner. When doing so, a window with several options will be displayed, and you must click on the one that says “Chats”. Once inside, you will see that at the bottom there is an option that says “Backup”, which is the one that interests us.

-Keep: Next, you will see a green sign where it says “Save”. When you click on it, an option will then appear that allows you to make an “End-to-end encrypted backup”. Once you have selected it, you just have to follow the steps indicated by the app. In the end, you will need to create a password to protect the backup of your chats.

.