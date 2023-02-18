How to make an advertising campaign on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Instagram has more than 1,200 million users around the world and can be a perfect option to bring your messages and content to your customers and potential customers.

Instagram allows you to create advertising campaigns with a minimum investment

The social network incorporated advertising in 2015 and there are many advertising formats that, since then, it has made available to companies and anyone who wants to advertise on it. In this article you will easily understand what you have to do to set up an advertising campaign on Instagram and how you can carry it out.

The ads will appear to each user in their update feed. When carrying out your advertising campaign on Instagram, you will be able to select the public to whom you want these contents to appear among the publications that are shown in the feed (or also in other locations such as, for example, Stories).

Instagram takes into account the behavior patterns of the users and the preferences that they determine when showing them ads and considering them part of your target audience or not. For example, if you determine that your ad is shown to users who are car fans, the company will select users who follow car brands, who interact with them, not only on Instagram but also on Facebook or even on other web pages. that they have visited and whose browsing history has been given access.

Advertising formats on Instagram

Instagram identifies any content that is part of an advertising campaign with the word “Advertisement”, so that the user knows that it is a publication that someone has paid to be shown. There are different types of formats:

-Advertising in image. It is a photograph created especially to advertise on Instagram. It can contain text, but it must not exceed 20% of the total surface of the image.

-Videos. With a duration of up to 60 seconds.

-Carousel. The carousel on Instagram is a format that allows you to include up to 10 photos or videos in a single ad.

-Stories. Advertisements can also be included in Instagram Stories, both images and videos of up to 15 seconds in length.

How to include an ad on Instagram

To add an ad on Instagram, you must have a business or creator account linked to a Facebook account. Advertising on Instagram is managed from the same Facebook Page. In the “Settings” section of this you must have the Instagram account linked.

Once this is done, from the Facebook Ads Platform you will only have to click on “Create a new ad” and follow the following steps.

For example, you will have to choose the goal you want to achieve and segment the audience you want your ad to be shown to. You can select that the segmentation be carried out automatically (for example, for all your followers) or indicate demographic, geographic, socio-personal data, etc. This will allow you to determine which people you want the ad to be shown to.

You can also select where you want the ads to be displayed on Instagram (on mobile and on the computer) and if you only want them to be displayed on this social network (you will not have to select or you will have to deactivate the Facebook option, for example)

By selecting Instagram, you will also be able to choose if you want the content to be displayed in the users’ update feed or also in the Stories. This is basic because each format has its own dimensions and characteristics, so if you upload an image vertically, it will not be seen properly in the stories, remember that.

Once this is done, you will have to select the total price that you want to spend on your advertising campaign or select a daily maximum price. You will also have to establish the start and end day of your ad.

Once you’ve selected all the options, you’ll be able to select the post for your ad and upload the image, video, etc. you want it to include. You can also include a text that will accompany the ad. In the same way, you must indicate the web address to which you want users who click on your ad or on its call-to-action button (for example “more information”) to be directed, which you will also have to define.

Promote content on Instagram

If you do not want to create a specific ad on Instagram and what you want is to promote content that you have published in your account, you can easily do so from the social network app itself.

To do this, as long as you have a business or creator account, all you have to do is go to the publication you want to promote. Now you must click on the “Promote” button that will appear under it. You will have to select your objective, include a call to action, segment your audience, indicate the budget you want to spend… In the same way, you must establish the duration -start and end day- of the promotion of that content.

Campaign monitoring

In both cases, Instagram provides real-time statistics on the performance of the campaign. This includes data such as the number of times that content is shown to users, the number of times they have clicked on it, what other actions they have taken. For example, if they have shared the format or have “liked”, etc.

Taking this information into account will allow decisions to be made for future advertising campaigns. To do this, you will have to consider whether a certain ad has achieved the objective that we had set ourselves and take into account what its content was, when it was launched, how the audience was segmented, etc.

It is difficult to determine when it is best to run an ad on Instagram, to give an answer that is valid for all advertisers. It must be each one of them, taking into account the characteristics of their advertising and the performance they obtain, the one that determines what their best practices will be.

The type of ad, the segmentation of the audience, the selected objective, the product or service offered, the budget invested… will determine the performance of each campaign. That is why the personalized exercise of monitoring is so important.