How to make Alexa more patient in listening to commands

Those who wish to do so will already be able to determine that Alexa can be more patient in listening to voice command dictations before it begins to carry out the commands that have been requested.

It is a new optional type accessibility feature, which Alexa premiered on Tuesday, with the aim that those people who may have speech problems, may be slower in the dictation of their voice commands.



Making Alexa more patient with those with speech problems

With this feature, they will make Alexa wait as long as necessary until they can finish their commands.

As they point out in Forbes, despite the accessibility benefits offered by virtual assistants like Alexa, the fact that they are primarily intended to receive voice commands can lead to the exclusion of all those who may have some speech difficulties.

The aforementioned publication cites data from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) pointing out that some three million Americans stutter, while 5% to 10% of Americans have some communication disorder.

With this, it is considered that speech delay can also be disabling, as they well understand from Amazon, since according to Beatrice Geoffrin, director of the Alexa Trust at Amazon:

We recognize that no two people are the same, whether in the way they organize their day or the way they ask a question (…) That is why we are committed to creating Alexa experiences that are inclusive, useful and accessible to all

The new accessibility feature can be activated from the Alexa application for the configuration of any device compatible with the Amazon virtual assistant.

As Shehzad Mevawalla, Alexa’s voice recognition director at Amazon, highlights in an official statement: