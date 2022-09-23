How to make a direct on Instagram only with the best friends

- Advertisement -

The direct on Instagram they give you the freedom to create your own live streams. Best of all, you can schedule them so that no one forgets the appointment, plus they have useful features that are very helpful. Likewise, Instagram also offers the opportunity to have a direct only with your . It is a private event with your closest colleagues.

It is no longer necessary to make a video call through WhatsApp because Instagram directs are easy to create.

So, from now on, Instagram direct will become your best allies to meet your acquaintances. Of course, it should be clarified that this function will only work if you have a list of best friends in the application. With this in mind, let’s get started!

So you can do direct on Instagram

The first thing you have to do is update the application, it is vital to have the latest version to avoid problems.

– Enter the Instagram app.

– When you are on the platform, click on the “+” icon that is in the upper right corner of the panel.

– Navigate through the bar on the right of the screen and look for the box named “Direct”.

– Now go to the “Audience” function, a new window will open, there look for “Broadcast Audience”. In that section tap on “Best Friends”.

– In this step, you must click on the light blue button called “Set audience”.

– Choose the friends you want to be part of the direct and click on the button that appears in the center, at the bottom of the panel.

– Here you can invite a friend to join the live at the moment you want.

– Finally, if the “Audience” option does not appear when you are going to create the direct, you can fix this problem by downloading the beta version of the Instagram app for Android. This is how the newer features will be enabled without any issues.