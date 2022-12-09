How to make a cat friends with a dog and other pets

You may find introducing your pet to other pets difficult and a little intimidating, but with PURINA ® you will achieve your goal easily and stress-free! Check out useful cat care tips and other important information on this topic online now!

What is the best way to introduce a kitten to an adult cat?

The good news is that adult cats tend to be more warm and happy to accept small or young kittens than adult cats. The dating process will be even easier if both your pets are spayed (of course, taking into account the recommendations of the veterinarian regarding the earliest age for spaying).

Before you bring your new pet home or in the first days after the kitten meets an adult cat, it is advisable to do everything to ensure that your old pet gets used to the smell of the new one. To do this, you can swap their pillows and other bedding for about a week. If your old cat seems a little upset or irritated, try to cheer her up and calm her down by making her associate the new smell with some pleasant sensations, such as delicious food.

Acquaintance with an adult cat

How to introduce one adult cat to another?

If you brought home an adult cat that is about the same age as another furry friend you already have, then to make their acquaintance and further communication safe and friendly, just follow the tips below:

Keep the two cats away from each other at first. Give your new pet a separate room where he can live for the first few days, enjoying his own warm bed, food, water and a separate toilet.

While the new pet lives in its own separate room, start introducing its smell to your old cat. Let her sniff your hands and clothes well, speaking to her in a soft, calm voice and stroking her gently. Spray one or two bottles of a spray or spray containing synthetic cat pheromones around the house, especially in the rooms where your pets live. This will help your furry friends feel calm and relaxed and allow them to get used to the presence of another cat more quickly.

Once both of your pets are used to the scent of others and feel confident and comfortable, you can allow them to explore each other’s territory. In this case, it is better not to risk it and still keep them separate.

After you make sure that both pets are accustomed to and accustomed to each other’s territory, you can begin the process of getting to know them directly. Place one of the cats in a portable cage or basket, and give the other unlimited freedom of action, allowing her to sniff and look through the bars of her new neighbor’s cage for several minutes. At the same time, a cat sitting in a cage will be completely safe and at the same time will not be able to escape anywhere. Agree: the last thing you need right now is a crazy pet chase after each other! Get ready for the fact that before the cats get used to one another, you will have time to “enjoy” their mutual hissing, bristling and staring. Remember that this is a completely normal feline reaction and in the future it will come to naught, so do not worry and take any rash action. However, if it seems to you that the acquaintance was a little premature or went too far, and your pets are trying to exchange blows and use their claws, isolate them from each other for a while and only a little later repeat the acquaintance attempt.

Until your pets get used to and begin to calmly react to each other, you will need to repeat the acquaintance procedure at least several times, preferably in different rooms, while not forgetting to swap the cat sitting in the cage and in the wild.

Do not force cats to approach each other – on the contrary, give them as many different rooms and free space as possible, where each of the pets could be alone, enjoying peace and tranquility.

If everything goes smoothly, then soon your cats will become inseparable friends and will spend all the time together, playing and caring for each other, cleaning each other’s hair. The only thing you need is to be patient, because establishing such a mutual understanding and close, loving relationship takes time and is unlikely to happen the first time your two pets meet.

If your furry friends are frankly uncomfortable in each other’s company and you do not see any signs of improvement in the situation, it is best to isolate them from each other and seek the advice of a veterinarian, who, in turn, will recommend a cat behavior specialist, able to provide professional and qualified assistance in any situation.

Experience confirms that when trying to establish friendship between two adult cats, their owners should be guided by the so-called “rule of two weeks”: if after a given period of time, despite all your efforts and following the above tips, the matter has not moved forward, then your cats, apparently, just do not match the characters. In this case, it is worth seriously considering whether the new pet will not be happier in some other family. Perhaps it will be better for both cats if you decide to give the new pet to another home – where the furry friend will feel truly happy and will be accepted with joy, love and warmth by each member of the new family.

How to introduce a cat and a dog?

Dating a wayward, potentially irritable cat with an easily agitated, active dog can be difficult, and for the well-being of both pets, you must be extremely careful and delicate. Therefore, in order for everything to go smoothly and without any problems, just follow our helpful tips below.

Introducing a new cat or kitten to a puppy

The most important thing you should pay attention to when introducing a new cat or kitten to a puppy already living with you is safety first and foremost, and we are talking about the safety of both pets. An overactive, restless puppy can easily injure a small kitten, and a frightened cat, in turn, can seriously scratch the offender with sharp claws. Therefore, be patient, take into account the needs and specifics of the nature of each of the pets – and you will succeed, and a truly strong friendship based on mutual love and respect will be born between a cat and a puppy.

Introducing a new cat or kitten to an adult dog

It is possible that your dog has long been accustomed to the company of cats and will not even pay attention to the presence of a new kitten in the house. However, even in this case, it is extremely important to take the process of introducing your pets seriously.

The main task that you should set for yourself when introducing a new cat to a dog is to help both pets feel calm and comfortable in each other’s company. At first, at the first meeting of your pets, for her own safety, it is advisable to put the cat in a portable cage or basket, and keep the dog on a leash.

Try to reward the dog for its friendly behavior when introduced. In any event, do not show your excitement and remain calm, even if your dog does not stop barking.

Repeat the process of introducing the cat to the dog several times in different rooms, while making sure that both your pets feel completely safe.

Once you are sure that both pets are feeling calm and relaxed, open the cage and let the cat go free, leaving her free to act while keeping the dog on a leash.

Let your pets take a closer look and explore each other. Try to remain calm at the same time, because pets always feel the excitement of their owners. Remember to continue to encourage calm, friendly pet behavior. And be sure to repeat the dating procedure in as many rooms of your house as possible.

Continue to keep a close eye on the acquaintances of the pets, until you are finally sure that they get along with each other. And only after you are sure that your pets will not fight or start a frantic pursuit of each other, you can let the dog off the leash.

Make sure that the cat has escape routes in case of an unforeseen situation and that, if necessary, if it feels danger or discomfort, it can climb somewhere higher, being out of the reach of the dog.

If you have several dogs living in your house at once, introduce your new cat to each of them separately.

Make sure your dog doesn’t inadvertently find his way to the litter box, otherwise he, being an omnivore, may well regale on its contents. Don’t forget about this unpleasant but true fact!

Make sure that cats and dogs eat separately from each other – only in this case they will feel completely comfortable while eating. This can be achieved by organizing meals for your pets in different rooms of the house or using a special lifting platform on which the cat can eat calmly, out of the reach of the dog and without fear of outside interference.

Make sure that the cat has its own separate space from the dog to play with moving objects – after all, all this chase, jumping and chasing is extremely entertaining for your pet and important for its full development. At the same time, remember that the dog is unlikely to like it if the cat runs after its tail, using it as a moving toy.

And, of course, do not forget that the most important issue that you should first think about when introducing a new cat to a dog already living in your house is ensuring the complete safety of both pets. However, if one of your pets is hyper-aroused or irritable all the time, showing aggression towards the other, you should talk to your veterinarian and possibly discuss the need for a qualified pet behaviorist.