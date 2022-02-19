Yes OK WhatsApp has been testing different forms of payment integrated during the last years, unfortunately we still do not have an option itself integrated in the application. Although it seems that this is finally changing, with the recent collaboration of the Spanish bank BBVA.

And it is that this financial entity has become the first bank to allow users to send money in an easy, simple and secure way, integrating Bizum functions from WhatsApp. A trend that we would certainly love to see expanded to other banks.

Therefore, we wanted to take advantage of the occasion to offer you a short tutorial on taking advantage of this feature.

How to make a Bizum from WhatsApp with BBVA

Obviously, in order to carry out this process we will need both WhatsApp and BBVA accounts and applicationsalthough we also have to install the ‘BBVA Cashup’ keyboard. Instead of an independent application in the application store, to download this add-on we will have to access the Bizum section within the bank’s app, where we will find a banner at the bottom promoting this service.

Its installation is not only simple and fast, but it also has a completely guided process to learn how to activate it. Although if for some reason we skip these instructions, we will only have to access the Phone Settings, search for the keyboard functions, and add the BBVA Cashup extension as a new keyboard.

Once this is done, we can access our WhatsApp application, where We will open the individual chat or the group in which we are interested in sending the money. From here, we’ll open the keyboard as for typing a normal message, but we’ll access the options to change the active keyboard.

To do this, depending on the model and operating system that we are using (Andoird or iOS), we must either click on the settings key with the nut symbol, or by holding down the space key, or simply click on the keyboard icon located at the bottom left for select and change the normal keyboard to the BBVA keyboard.

We will notice that the keyboard will have been replaced by a small search bar and our contact list. So just we will have to look for the contact to which we want to make the transfer (In the case of being several people we will have to repeat the process). Once selected, the keyboard screen will change to show us the settings for the quantity and the concept of the Bizum shipment.

Completed this process, just we will have to confirm our access code to BBVA and validate the process with the code that we will receive by SMS. Two processes that, although carried out through WhatsApp, will have the same security protection as the bank application, guaranteeing the privacy of our data.

After this, it will generate an automatic message that we can send within the WhatsApp chatin which the recipient’s information and the amount sent will appear, as well as an informative link to the receipt of the transaction.