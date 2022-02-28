Tech NewsHow to?

How to make a bizum from WhatsApp using the BBVA Cashup keyboard, step by step

By: Brian Adam

If you have a BBVA account, and you are used to making transfers with Bizum to other people, you will surely be interested to know that there is a very simple way to do it using BBVA’s own keyboard integrated with mobile phones.

In this tutorial I will comment on the step by step with screenshots, so that it is easy to use it regardless of the keyboard that you usually use on your mobile, even with Gboard.

The first thing you should do is enter the BBVA app, select the account from which you make Bizum and go to the settings section. It will be a screen similar to this:

BBVA Cash-up

Activate the BBVA Cashup option, so that you have the following screen active:

BBVA Cash-up

Once you click on “Continue”, it will ask you to activate the keyboard from your mobile, to do this click on the Mobile Settings button.

Read:

Amazon allows inclusion of macOS in its cloud computing service

BBVA Cash-up

In settings you will see all the keyboards that you have active on your mobile, including Gboard, for example. Here you can see the new BBVA Cashup option, you just have to activate the option so that the keyboard is available on the smartphone.

BBVA Cash-up

It’s done, now we can make a bizum from any messaging app using the new keyboard available.

BBVA Cash-up

To test it, we just have to go to a chat on whatsapp, telegram or any other messaging platform and click on the settings button when we start typing with the traditional keyboard. In the case of Gboard it is the button in the shape of the world, press it for a few seconds until the option to change the keyboard appears (if you press it only once, it will change the language, but if you keep it pressed it will allow the keyboard to change).

BBVA Cash-up

Once we have the new BBVA Cashup keyboard activated, we can select the recipient of our transfers. It always shows the recent contacts that received a Bizum from us.

BBVA Cash-up

After selecting the contact, we only have to write the amount, type the BBVA access code (or put the fingerprint), put the SMS code received in case the fingerprint was not used, and that’s it, Bizum done without having to open the original BBVA app.

BBVA Cash-up

As you can see, you still have to put passwords and fingerprints, or codes, since they have to prevent someone from doing a Bizum unlocking your mobile, they have to make sure that the mobile belongs to you.

How to make a bizum from WhatsApp using the BBVA Cashup keyboard, step by step

