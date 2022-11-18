How to make a backup on an Android mobile

- Advertisement -

Backup copies on mobile devices are increasingly crucial for users. With the passage of time, mobile phones store everything from photos and videos to notes, notes or sensitive information of any kind.

That is why the privacy of user data needs extra security that takes the form of copies, which are usually not made until it is too late. How do we make backups on a Android system?

Google Photos, for images and video, and Google Drive for data and documents: Android backups are not yet unified

The data is stored in a cloud system, so that the person can access that material regardless of whether or not they have the device with which it was created. Theft, loss or simply breakdowns, the situations in which the user can run out of their own content are varied. The key is to do them periodically, to minimize any of these hypothetical ways of losing your mobile.

- Advertisement -

There are different ways to make backup copies on Android, unlike in iOS, where automatically every night at three in the morning -and if the device has WiFi and electricity- a backup copy will be made that it goes to iCloud.

Unfortunately, Android doesn’t stay ahead of the game like Apple can, so be aware as a user that making manual copies is a good idea. The latest android operating systems have certain elements that are automatically stored if the user activates the option. Contacts, apps or passwords will be kept safe.

From Google you can save data and also phone settings and even downloaded applications. In the System Settings, entering the System function and the Backup category, the option “Backup to Google Drive.

The existing problem is the lack of free space that Google offers up front, so as we expand the data that is saved, it will also become necessary to pay to keep it safe. Google Drive also allows you to include the documents that we store on the mobile in its cloud. You simply have to upload them through the app for our device.

- Advertisement -

The photos and videos of our Android mobile will be managed with google photos, which also synchronizes the data in high quality. Not only does it allow you to edit and group images thanks to its Artificial Intelligence, but this free app suggests when we have duplicate photos or we can delete those that have not turned out well. The backup is activated with Gmail through the same configuration of the app.

There are many ways to make a backup on an Android mobile and that your data is safe. For example, you can do it in parts, saving what interests you, and make a backup of WhatsApp in Google Drive, or make a backup of your Gmail emails. However, if you want to make a complete backup of all the information you have on your mobile, it can also be done.

In this guide we will give various procedures for you to make a copy that meets what you need. Best of all, the steps are very easy to follow, you will have your information backed up in a matter of a few minutes.

Backup to Google One

- Advertisement -

Backing up to Google One is one of the best options to run a backup because it provides a complete service on Android. You will get a backup of your photos, messages, files, etc. Suffice it to say that it is in the ability to create support for the installed applications that you have on your mobile. It can also automatically make a copy from time to time to save you the work.

– Logically, the first thing you have to do is download Google One from the Play Store.

– Enter the app and select “Set up device backup” to start.

– Click on “Activate” to enable the copy of Google One on your Android mobile.

– Click on “Continue” to enable the permission to the app and can support what you need.

– One uses Google Photos to copy the images and videos, if you do not want it to execute this procedure, choose “Cancel”.

– Now, click on “Back up now” to start the backup process.

– When the job is finished, you will see the information of the job done in “Details”.

SwiftBackup

In the event that you have any kind of problem with Google One, you can always use a third-party application. One of the best is Swift Backup, it is intuitive, secure, fast and very well designed.

To make the copy, it will be enough to press a button, there will be no complications in the process. His work is very complete, he will create a support for messages, calls, images, videos, files, etc. It is an excellent option that will give you what you need in the best possible way.