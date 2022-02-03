How to make 3D scans with my smartphone?

The world of augmented reality (AR) is here to stay. And of course it is not surprising that with it new creations arise every day. Within this world we have 3D scans. Unless you work professionally with sophisticated equipment and are an expert in the field, you may have wondered the above.

So today we decided to bring you a series of applications for your smartphone that will allow you to do scans, whether you have an Android or an iOS.

Why would I be interested in doing scans with my smartphone, if it will not have the same quality as with a professional equipment?

In case you have questioned this, we will give you some reasons that may be able to convince you. Doing a scan with your smartphone is significantly cheaper than investing in buying professional equipment, and if you are only going to use it once or twice, you should consider this option. Also, as a plus, you can carry your mobile phone in your pocket or in your backpack without taking up so much space.

By carrying your mobile with you all the time, you can scan an object, such as a sculpture that caught your attention on a walk or out with your friends, and then sculpt or draw it at home or at work, using it as a source of inspiration. Out of curiosity and fun. Wouldn’t you like to enter this world and see what you can achieve?

What apps can help me do it?

There are endless of them, and developers are constantly creating more, but here we bring you some that you may be interested in trying. Although some are exclusive to each system, of course we will clarify this part for you.

3D Scanner App

Let’s start with iOS, this app allows you to scan objects with your iPhone and iPad Pro. This app released in 2020 will amaze you with its results. However you have to spend some of your time experimenting with it to learn. Once you finish scanning the object of your choice you can export the file in any of the following formats: OBJ, GLTF, GLB, DAE, STL PTS, PCD, PLY and XYZ.

3D Live Scanner

It is an Android app that allows you to scan objects, indoors, outdoors and even has facial scanning. Although this option is still under development.

When you finish your scan, in its interface you can manipulate it and move the views in the X,Y and Z axes. The files are saved in .OBJ. You can migrate your files to a folder.

qlone

It is an app available for both Android and iOS. This application is quite intuitive and easy to use, it even guides you step by step. The largest objects you can scan with this app are people, as long as you find a place that can print the template it provides for you.

This template that we are talking about is very important, because if you do not have it, the app will not allow you to scan. In addition to the above, exporting your files has a cost, but if you are only going to use it once or twice, the scanner is something you can consider. Although the export of GIF’s, videos, images to Sketchfab and social networks is free.

You can clearly see the templates we talked about

PIX4Dcath

This app is also available for both Android and iOS, however it is optimized for iOS devices that are equipped with a LiDAR scanner.

It is based on photogrammetry. You can walk around the object or place of your interest, allowing the app to automatically record video frames with position and orientation information.

The app gives you the alternatives of uploading them to your own PIX4Dcloud or exporting them to your PIX4Dmapper program, in order to work with your files.

ScandyPro

This is another exclusive app for iOS models. This app promises high-quality results. In addition to that, it allows you to save your result in PLY, STL, GLB, USDZ and OBJ formats. Which provides the opportunity to edit it in a software.

Scann3D

This is an Android exclusive app. You have to register with it in order to use it. Its technology is also based on photogrammetry. The process is simple and guided. However, your product will be saved in your memory try, so you must have enough space. Also the rendering process is somewhat slow and if you want to export your file you have to pay.

We know that these apps that we present to you are not the only ones that exist, but it should be noted that they are the ones that caught our attention, due to their functions and the results that can be obtained. What did you think? Would you dare to try them?