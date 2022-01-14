How to log into Windows if you forget your password

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Windows is possibly the most widely used operating system on computers around the world. It is intuitive and easy to use, but surely, if you are a Microsoft Windows user, you have ever had problems logging in. This can happen to you if you forget the password to log into the program, for example, which prevents you from entering your Windows 1st user with ease.

If this ever happens to you, you may go crazy trying to access Windows. If you also have an emergency at work or have to deliver any documentation over the Internet, the situation can become somewhat chaotic. But calm down, because you should know that there is a way to start Windows 10 without using the password and we are going to explain in this article how you can achieve it in a simple way.

There are different methods. Each will depend on whether you know the password and what you want is not to be asked when you start Windows 10, or if you do not remember the password to access your account. If this is the case, then don’t worry, since we are going to recommend a very simple to use program that will solve your problem. It is PassFab 4WinKey, a trustworthy and very useful program for any user who has forgotten their password for Windows 10 or any other version of the operating system, even the previous ones.

If you want to know how to remove password from Windows 10 or remove pin from Windows 10, PassFab 4WinKey is the tool you need, because it will help you with your problem to remove the password of administrator, domain or local user even when you do not remember it. But not only that, with this program you can also reset the Windows password even when it is incorrect.

You will also be able to change the Windows 10 login password of the Microsoft account with a single click to regain access to the computer, delete your local or Windows administrator account -even if you do not have the necessary permissions- and create new accounts of Windows administrator. All this, quickly and easily.

As you can see, there are many functions that PassFab 4WinKey has, but as we said, we are going to teach you especially how to remove the Windows 10 startup password using PassFab 4WinKey.

How to remove Windows 10 password with PassFab 4WinKey

Removing the password or pin from Windows 10 with PassFab 4WinKey is very simple. All you have to do to start the whole process is download the program and install it in the usual way on your computer.

You will then have to create a recovery disk or pendrive. To do this, insert it into the computer – either the blank CD or the skewer – so that the program detects it. You should see a screen like the following:

Click on «Next» to go to the next step and have all the data contained in that memory unit be eliminated. Press «Next» again, remove the USB or CD and insert it into the unlocked computer.

Turn on the computer if it is not, and press F2 continuously until a screen like the following appears:

Use the arrow keys to move to “Boot” and then “Boot Device Priority”. Select the option “1st Boot Device” there, press Enter to confirm.

Now click on “Save and exit” and you will see how the computer will restart. If the whole process has been completed correctly, when it is turned on again you will see a window like the following:

Now you just have to select your version of Windows, click Next and choose the corresponding option on the following screen:

Now click on “Remove Account Password” and follow the instructions. Once this is done, you will have to restart the computer, and if you have more than one user, choose their name and leave the password blank.

With this you will have it. If you’ve forgotten your key, logging into Windows 10 without a password is that easy with PassFab 4 WinKey. It will take just a few minutes to unlock your Windows 10 account thanks to this program.

Other ways to log into Windows 10 without password

As we told you at the beginning of this article, there are other ways to log in to Windows 10 if you don’t want to use a password. For example, you could configure the login method. It is an interesting option, but you have to bear in mind that it will only be effective if you already know the password but what you don’t want is for Windows to ask you for it when you log in.

Remember that this method will only be useful if the condition that you already know the password is met. If this is the case, you will be able to log in to Windows 10 without being prompted by the program using Windows itself. What you will have to do is configure a login without a password, which is done by following these steps that we are going to explain:

First of all, you have to press the Windows «Start» key. Now type “Login Options” at the bottom and hit enter on the match “Login Options”. It is very simple, as shown in the three steps indicated in this image:

Pressing enter will open a new screen, like the one you see below. Go to “Require login” and there modify the field so that it shows the option “Never”

Once this is done, you must restart the computer and you will see how you will not be asked for a password again when you access Windows 10.

As we mentioned, this method is only going to be useful if you know the Windows 10 password beforehand and all you want is not to be prompted when you are logging in. If you have completely forgotten your Windows 10 password, you will have to resort to a program like PassFab 4WinKey, which will be very useful if you have forgotten your password for Windows 10 or any other previous version of Windows.

With PassFab 4WinKey you will be able to remove the Windows pin, remove the administrator password, domain or local user, rset windows password, delete your local or Windows administrator account … and many more possibilities. All this, quickly and easily, so if you find yourself in this position, don’t think twice and download the program.

