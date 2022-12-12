How to lock your stolen or lost mobile with your Google account

When a mobile is stolen or lost, naturally the first thing we want to know is its location in order to find it. However, and especially if he has disappeared away from home, something essential that should also be done is to block it so that no one can access the information inside.

So, if you have lost your mobile or it has been stolen and you use a Google account on it, you can carry out a simple procedure that will allow you to block it remotely and thus you will prevent someone else from using it.

- Advertisement -

Well, the first thing to mention is that to carry out this blocking, you must use the find my google devicewhich is very easy to carry and, as its name indicates, It also allows you to proceed with the location of the mobile. It is important to clarify that the blocking of the mobile does not hinder the task of being able to locate it, so do not worry about it.

In fact, it is not necessary to have downloaded the app on the lost phone nor to have logged in from the web on it, although yes, you will have to have a computer or another mobile at handsince there you will have to download the Find my Google device app or open it from its official website.

Steps to block your stolen or lost mobile using your Google account

– From another mobile or a computer, log in to the app or the website of Find my Google device, this with the Google account that is open on the stolen or lost mobile.

– Once inside, click on the lost mobile in the top bar.

– When a new window is displayed in the lower area, click on the name of the mobile.

– Click on the option lock device.

– Write a message or a phone number to be displayed on the mobile lock screen so they can contact you.

– Finally press the lower green button that indicates lock device and ready.

That will be all that is necessary to apply the blocking to the mobile, which by the way if you get to have the device back, with your pattern or PIN established you can unlock it normally.

How to find the mobile in silent mode

- Advertisement -

If you have your mobile at home, but it is in silent mode, take a look at this video to find out how to recover it: