How to locate the Windows 11 product key

The Windows product key is a 25-character code used to activate Microsoft operating systems. It’s a way to ensure that the software is “genuine”, although, well, there is no shortage of tools on the Internet to hack them.

It must be remembered that the manufacturers eliminated the typical sticker with the Windows product key, common years past in new computers. Nor are physical disks usually delivered with the system or rescue, since the key that allows the system to be licensed is now stored in the BIOS and is not directly accessible to the user.

Also, in Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft has added a second activation method that calls digital license, which does not need a password when activating the equipment from its servers. All this can complicate the reinstallation of Windows or its installation on another computer and for this reason it is convenient to know and save this key as we are going to remind you in this article.

There are several ways to get this key. It can be used from the Windows command line itself or from third-party applications. Here we recommend ProduKey. Simple, portable, fast, free and free of advertising and malware, it is dedicated exclusively to displaying the Windows key (and that of the Office suite) that you have installed.

Its use is very simple. After downloading it (there are 32-bit and 64-bit versions), you just have to double-click on the executable file to open a window where the operating system, its ID code and the product key will be displayed.

Windows 11 product key

All the previous methods still work with the latest Microsoft operating system, but for the occasion we are going to show you another easy way to locate it with a free application from the Microsoft Store. Straight to the point.

We access the Microsoft Store digital store:

We are looking for the application ShowKeyPlus. Is free. We download it.

We install and open. We will automatically have located the license.

You already know that there can be several types of licenses. If you’re using an OEM copy of Windows 11, the OEM and installed key boxes will display the Windows product key. If you are using a commercial license on a PC that you prepared or a previous one that you upgraded (as in the case of the example) it will only show you the one that is in use.

Once you have the key, you can write it down or save it to a file on your PC. In both cases, never share it with anyone or display it on the internet. Retail licenses can be used on multiple devices (although not simultaneously) so someone can try to steal the key to activate Windows.