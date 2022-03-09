How to locate the Windows 11 product key

clave de producto de windows 11 portada 1000x600.jpg
clave de producto de windows 11 portada 1000x600.jpg

The Windows product key is a 25-character code used to activate Microsoft operating systems. It’s a way to ensure that the software is “genuine”, although, well, there is no shortage of tools on the Internet to hack them.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

It must be remembered that the manufacturers eliminated the typical sticker with the Windows product key, common years past in new computers. Nor are physical disks usually delivered with the system or rescue, since the key that allows the system to be licensed is now stored in the BIOS and is not directly accessible to the user.

Also, in Windows 10 and Windows 11, Microsoft has added a second activation method that calls digital license, which does not need a password when activating the equipment from its servers. All this can complicate the reinstallation of Windows or its installation on another computer and for this reason it is convenient to know and save this key as we are going to remind you in this article.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

There are several ways to get this key. It can be used from the Windows command line itself or from third-party applications. Here we recommend ProduKey. Simple, portable, fast, free and free of advertising and malware, it is dedicated exclusively to displaying the Windows key (and that of the Office suite) that you have installed.

Its use is very simple. After downloading it (there are 32-bit and 64-bit versions), you just have to double-click on the executable file to open a window where the operating system, its ID code and the product key will be displayed.

Windows 11 product key

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

All the previous methods still work with the latest Microsoft operating system, but for the occasion we are going to show you another easy way to locate it with a free application from the Microsoft Store. Straight to the point.

  • We access the Microsoft Store digital store:

windows product key

Read:

Vacos CAM IR, Vacos security camera with night vision arrived

  • We are looking for the application ShowKeyPlus. Is free. We download it.

How to locate the Windows 11 32 product key

  • We install and open. We will automatically have located the license.

How to locate the Windows 11 product key 34

You already know that there can be several types of licenses. If you’re using an OEM copy of Windows 11, the OEM and installed key boxes will display the Windows product key. If you are using a commercial license on a PC that you prepared or a previous one that you upgraded (as in the case of the example) it will only show you the one that is in use.

Once you have the key, you can write it down or save it to a file on your PC. In both cases, never share it with anyone or display it on the internet. Retail licenses can be used on multiple devices (although not simultaneously) so someone can try to steal the key to activate Windows.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR