How to listen to your Spotify music when using Google Maps

There is no doubt that the Spotify and Google Maps applications are among the best that exist in their respective segments (listen to music online and access maps of all kinds and online navigation, respectively). Surely you think that using the first while using the second is an excellent idea and, luckily, you can achieve it without problems. We show you the steps you have to take for it. The truth is that the two developer companies have taken all the necessary steps to achieve exactly what we have mentioned before and, therefore, a symbiosis has been generated that you will surely take advantage of on more than one occasion while you are using the Google browser when you drive. and, in addition, you will be able to enjoy the lists that you have created in Spotify. And, all this, in a quite effective way and without having to resort to any additional payment. Interesting, right? How to synchronize Spotify with Google Maps The truth is that everything is quite intuitive and you don’t have to carry out complex configuration processes to achieve the goal of being able to use both apps in combination. By the way, as you will see, you can even control music playback once you are inside Maps in a simple way (including the voice thanks to the Google assistant). These are the steps you have to take: Open the Spotify application as usual and, once inside, click on the toothed circle icon in the upper right area. Now look for the section called Applications and voice assistants, here you must click on Navigation and other applications. You will see that you have among the options to synchronize Google Maps and, click on it to run the synchronization. Now, repeat the click and you will access Google Maps. To verify that everything works as it should, click on the application settings and then select Navigation settings. Check by entering the Default multimedia content provider section of the wizard. Check that Spotify is selected so that you can do any management with your voice. You have finished and, now, you just have to enjoy the new symbiosis that you have created. The truth is that everything is quite easy and it is a success on the part of the two companies to allow the use of their two products at the same time because they are among the most used today and are combined in an excellent way. So once you experience how Spotify and Google Maps work together, you’ll likely keep your new settings forever (of course, you can remove them at any time). >