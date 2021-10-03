How to listen to Google or Spotify podcasts on your Google Nest or Google Home speaker

On your speaker or smart display Google Nest or Google Home you can not only listen to music or the radio, but you can also listen to your favorite podcast shows without having to use the mobile as an intermediary. With just your voice you can ask the Google Assistant play a podcast on your smart speaker.

It is a feature that has taken years to arrive in Spanish, and that for a few days also allows us select our favorite podcast service. We’ll see now how you can listen to your favorite podcasts on your smart speaker:

Choose your default podcast provider

The first thing we are going to see is how to change the default podcast provider on your speaker or smart display. To do this you have to follow these steps:

Open the app Google Home from your Android device. Tap on Settings (Gear icon) and then on Podcasts. Select your favorite podcast service.

Default Google Home comes configured with Google Podcasts but now it also allows you to select Spotify as your default provider. The configuration also allows us to leave all our devices without a default provider.

How to listen to podcasts with your voice

Thanks to Google Assistant we can use our voice to listen to our favorites. To do this we just have to say “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” followed by:

Listen to a podcast : “Listen [podcast]” “Listen [podcast] on Spotify “ “Put [podcast] on Google Podcasts “

Keep listening to a podcast: “Keep listening [podcast]”

“Put my podcast”

Listen to the latest episode of a podcast: “Listen to the latest episode of [podcast]”

Listen to the next or previous episode: “Next episode” “Previous”

Pause: “Pause” “Pause the podcast”

Resume: “Resume” “Play continues”

Stop: “For” “For the podcast”

Play the previous or next podcast: “Next” “Jump” “Next podcast” “Previous” “Previous episode”

What podcast is playing: “What is playing?” “What podcast is playing?”

Discover new podcasts: “Recommend a podcast” “Put on a comedy podcast”



