How to listen to an audio on WhatsApp without anyone knowing

Having the option to not be detected when you read a message or listen to an audio on WhatsApp is quite useful. In this way, you can go unnoticed… especially from those who are very impatient and who, as soon as the double blue tick appears, expect to receive a response. Well, we will tell you how to get this for the recordings that are sent to the messaging application. The excellent news is that to achieve the objective we are talking about, it is not necessary to install anything on the smartphone. The reason is that, even if you don’t know it, in the WhatsApp application itself there is a way to achieve it using the tools that it includes. And, furthermore, they don’t put at any risk the device on which you use the messaging app client and, much less, the account you have on the platform. In other words, the use of this trick is absolutely harmless. So you can listen to audio messages on WhatsApp without it being known You will have to take some steps to achieve this, since among other things you have to establish some specific behavior parameters in the application. These have to do with the storage of the contents that are received, which are stored inside the terminal itself. This makes it possible to use them without anyone knowing, but it will take up space. Therefore, it is not a bad idea to gradually check if what WhatsApp occupies is more than recommended. To check that this option is active, the first thing you have to do is access the application as usual and then click on the icon at the top of the screen (on the right). This has three vertical dots as an image and you should use it as usual. Now, among the options that appear, select Settings. Once in them, look for the Storage and data section and, here, you must activate the Automatic download option (don’t hesitate to set the behavior, since if you don’t do this you can abuse your data rate). Now, by clicking on both WiFi and Mobile Data, a window will appear in which you have to choose the type of content you will download. In this case, you have to choose Audio. Confirm this and you’re all set. How to listen to the downloaded audio Well, it is quite simple to do this, since when you receive a message of the type you have selected, you can access the application that allows you to review the content of the internal storage of the terminal (regardless of its operating system) . Look for the folder called WhatsApp Voice Notes and, here, you will find the file that you can listen to without having to enter WhatsApp -to locate the desired one, search by date-. Doing so will not mark it as read and therefore the other person will not know that you have checked the message. As you can see, it’s not complicated for anyone to know that you’ve listened to the voice messages in the well-known messaging application. >