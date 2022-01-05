How to limit the scope of your WhatsApp ‘statuses’ only to certain contacts

The state of WhatsApp are the equivalent of the famous stories of Instagram that allow us to create content with photos or videos and that when uploaded they are deleted by themselves after 24 hours. They are like a kind of reflection of what we feel at that moment and, like good feelings, they expire within a few hours of having experienced them.

In the case of WhatsApp, it is content that many users do not know exists, much less that When publishing them, it is possible to create a small filter so that it does not reach all the contacts on our agenda. After all, among all these people there are family members, close friends, other simply acquaintances and even co-workers who, in the same way, we do not want them to see everything we share through the app courier.

We will limit the scope

Thus, it is time to choose who, or who, will be able to access those state that we go up every few days and for that we have to go to WhatsApp and, once inside, access the “Settings” of the application. It will be in that menu where we will have to select the “Account” option and immediately after, do the same with the “Privacy” options that you will see at the top, first.







Configure WhatsApp statuses so that only your friends can see them.

Once inside you will see that WhatsApp reserves a space for the “States”, where we advance the number of exceptions (excluded in this case) that we have active. As we have never configured that menu before, we will see that we have “0”, so we have to enter to set the limits of what our contacts will be able to see when we make a new publication.

Within that last menu you will have several alternatives: “My contacts”, “My contacts except …” and “Only share with …”. In the case of the first, what we upload can be seen by any user that we have registered in our agenda; for the second case we can already mark a series of exceptions so that it does not reach 100% and, in the last option, it is evident that we can create a kind of completely free distribution list generated at our whim, with the names of those who will be able to see what we publish. Needless to say, if you don’t like him posture beyond your inner circle of trust, you create a custom list, since it will take less time than if you give free rein to the entire agenda except for small cases that you deactivate just in case.