How to limit the Internet access of an app on an Android mobile

Internet for some applications, but not for others. If you want block Internet access for a specific application on an Android mobile, there are several options at your disposal, depending on whether you have a mobile that includes the factory option or not.

Pure Android has for many years now the option to block the background internet access, but completely blocking is available in some layers of customization. If this is not your case, you can always resort to third-party applications.

From the settings … if you can

As we mentioned before, Android by itself does not allow you to block an application’s access to the Internet. As permission, it is granted automatically and from the settings the most you can do is block internet access in the background. For access in the foreground – when the application is open – there is no option.

However, some manufacturers have added it in their customization layers, such as Huawei or OnePlus. The name and position of the adjustment will change from one layer to another, although it is usually found in the application information screen, in Use of data or its equivalent.

Here in pure Android you can limit the access in the background, while in some layers you can also block the Internet use of this application while using Wi-Fi or with data, as you prefer.

With Net Blocker

If your Android mobile does not have the option, you will always have third-party applications. There are several similar apps and they all work the same way: set up a VPN connection that will deny Internet access to the applications you specify. Net Blocker works quite well, although it has the limitation that you cannot use it if you already use a VPN connection.

The free version of Net Blocker is fully functional and very easy to use. First, it will load the list of applications that you have installed on your mobile. Click on the Internet icon next to it of the applications to which you want to block Internet access.

It is important that press the power button at the bottom, which is the one that activates the VPN connection and, with it, the blockade. In the application settings -you can make the connection be activated automatically after restarting the mobile and upon payment you can add additional functions such as a button for quick settings or a widget.