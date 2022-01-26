How to limit internet connection sharing with your family via iPhone

For many years, iPhones have brought the possibility of sharing the Internet through a personal access point. A resource that iOS has that, over the years, has made it possible for members of our family to consume megabytes of our rate automatically. And that, when there are kids at home who pull YouTube and streaming platforms at all hours, it can be dangerous. And it is because many users do not know it and have that shared connection configured automatically, so when we go out it is very possible that we have one or two iPhones in the family connecting through our 4G/5G data rate. . So do you know how to limit that access so we know when they do? Change the iOS configuration To be able to modify this parameter and adapt it to what each member of the family needs, we have the option of doing it thanks to a function developed by Apple to better control shared connection sessions. So to end the free gigabytes bar of our children (or freeloading brothers), we are going to take the iPhone and click on the “Settings” icon. Now we look for the “Personal access point” section, which you will find just below “Mobile data”. We tap on it to enter a menu where it is possible to change some options such as the access point password, if we want to let others connect, etc. Now look at the section where it indicates “In the family” and we will see all the members that make it up. As you can see on the screens, to the right of each name (which you will see camouflaged) the option that is selected by default appears. By clicking on each of them we will enter a menu with two possibilities: “Automatic” and “Request approval”. So everyone who’s flagged to allow them to connect to our iPhone without asking, change that status to “Ask for approval.” From that moment on, all those who want to connect to consume megabytes of our connection will have to ask us first and, depending on the use and the amount that we calculate they are going to spend, give them permission or not. It goes without saying that this connection control does not affect the devices of the same account (ours), which can be connected to each other without these permissions being applied. >