How to Like Text Messages on Android

A useful function of instant messaging programs is being able to respond with a reaction to any type of message, as in WhatsApp. It would be great if it could also be done with SMS, since many do not need a complete answer, with a simple “Like” it will be enough to make everything clear. For this reason, Android has added a new tool for messages in which you can react to them without any inconvenience.

It is already possible to “Like” a text message on Android, but there are more reactions available that are very useful.

This new quality that Android SMS has is due to the adoption of the RCS messaging standard, which can be easily activated. If the mobile is compatible with this standard, there will be no problems with the procedure. Shortly, we will give the indications that must be followed to leave the “like” in the message.

How to “Like” a text message on Android?

Before starting with the tutorial, it is vital that you check if your smartphone and the mobile line provider are capable of using RCS messaging. This should not be an obstacle as most of the Android phones in the market come with this type of service enabled out of the box. Also, any mobile that uses Google Message as its default messaging app will support RCS.

Next, you need to make sure that RCS is enabled. The procedure is very simple, you only have to comply with a few steps.

– Open the “Messaging” app and tap on your profile icon in the top right corner.

– Within your profile the configuration will be enabled, there you must enter the “Chat functions” and activate the “Enable chat functions” switch.

Now, to like a message, do the following.

– Enter the thread of the conversation you want.

– To add the “like”, keep pressing the message.

– A pop-up window will open that will show you various reactions.

– Choose the reaction of thumbs up to indicate that you like the SMS.