How to leave a microSD card as new for use with Android devices

One of the things that many offer, such as phones or media players, is that they offer the possibility of increasing their storage capacity. For this there is an accessory microSD s. Well, if you want to use one and want to it as good as new, we will tell you how you can achieve it effectively. This is one of the differences that many Android devices have compared to those that use iOS, since iPhones do not offer this option in any way. The fact is that the ideal for everything to work perfectly is to format the microSD card that is used. In this way, you have all the space available and you are sure that the file system is adequate. Of course, it is very important that you save the data stored in it before doing anything, since once the process is done, they will be lost forever. This is vital to be clear about so as not to get a very unpleasant surprise. Steps to format a microSD card on Android Once you have inserted the card in the smartphone, the process is different in each model, so you should review the specific instructions for the device you have, what you should do is the following without skipping no step: Open the phone settings as usual and search among the options that appear on the screen, you must choose the one called Storage. In most computers you have to use the options that exist in Advanced and then locate a option that can be called External Storage or something similar. Click there to continue with the process. Locate the microSD card and then select it with the screen and use the Format command. A message appears to confirm that you want to do this, which you must confirm and remember that if you do so you will lose all the information and there is no going back. Once this is done, all you have to do is wait for the process to finish, something that depends on the size of the file. the microSD card itself and the power of the Android terminal you use. You have finished. As you have seen, there is nothing complicated that can cause you to have a problem, so the process of formatting a microSD card on Android is as effective as it is simple. Of course, never forget to make a backup of the data you have in the accessory, since these will become history when you complete the process. >