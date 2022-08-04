How to leave a draft video on TikTok to use later

- Advertisement -

You may be thinking about improving your use of the social network and even thinking about becoming a creator. Well, something that you have to master for this is the s, since they offer options that are most useful for proper management of what you will publish. With the drafts you will be able to your s safe on the platform without being published because you think that it is not the right time or simply because you need to improve something in them. Therefore, it gives you a piece of mind when deciding when content is ready to be viewed by users. Obviously, the option to publish immediately once you record with your mobile is still present. Using this feature in the app In this section of TikTok you won’t find extensive editing tools or special features for the videos you plan to post. What you will achieve with its use is a storage space -very large, by the way- in which you can leave creations so that you can decide when you want to publish what you have recorded. In addition, it is important to mention that there is no limit to the time that you can leave the video saved in that place. Steps to send a TikTok video to Drafts We are going to explain how to achieve it quite simply and, always, without having to publish the video (this is one of its great advantages). Achieving this is possible both in the iOS version of the application and in the Android operating system itself, so the functionality we are talking about is available to everyone. This is what you have to do: Once you have recorded a video with the TikTok application, for this you already know: use the record button pressed to start and release when you think you have finished. Now you have to use the pink button which has the text Done, which allows you to start editing the video. Here, as usual, you can use stickers; include GIFs that enrich the content; and even add text to make everything very clear. Use the Next button when you have the video perfectly finished. You pass the place where the possibility of adding a description of the content and the reference hashtags is included. If you check the interface of the app, you will find a gray colored button called Drafts. What you have to do is use it and the video will go directly to this place instead of having to publish it. You are finished and you have everything well saved. As you can see, there is no difficulty in using the TikTok tool we are talking about. If you’re wondering how to access what you’ve saved, this is pretty easy: go to your profile and once there, you’ll have a section called Drafts. Click on it and you will be able to access everything you have there available to edit or publish it. Again, all very simple. >