How to learn the 1000 most useful French words in no time

By ing the main 1000 of a language, we will be ready to communicate in it. That is the philosophy of this new web application that will help us learn in no time.

This is lumalanguage.com, a solution that adds to the article Good resources to learn French for free.

It has short lessons focused on memorizing vocabulary, a technique that its creators justify as follows:

We combined our experiences to create a beginner-friendly product that uses AI and viral content to help users get comfortable with a new language in less than 40 days, something that can take years in other applications.

In other words, they use existing content on the web and social networks to help speed up learning, in this case only French, although they are working on expanding the number of languages ​​using the same technique.

Its mission, as we can read there, is to inspire the next generations to feel comfortable and confident with languages ​​in a way native to their lifestyle, something that is becoming easier with the free language learning tools that we have on the internet.

I remember how in the 90s I paid a monthly fee at an English academy so that they put me in front of a computer to carry out activities that anyone can do for free today. Now we have to take advantage of those resources and not waste time. We can learn anything from anywhere, and French is no exception.