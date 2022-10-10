Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsHow to?How to learn Spanish with music

How to learn Spanish with music

Tech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
aprender espanol.jpg
aprender espanol.jpg
- Advertisement -

During the last years I have recommended an infinity of web resources, and apps of all kinds, that we can use to learn English, even to learn languages ​​for free, not only English, resources that have millions of daily visits from people interested in the subject.

Today it is the turn of our language with a website designed for those who want to learn Spanish with music.

- Advertisement -

This is lyricfluent.com, a website that puts music as the protagonist so that students can learn vocabulary and phrases with the rhythm of their favorite songs.

With this website it is possible to discover many new artists who offer motivation to learn Spanish, they assure that with this website it is possible to learn new vocabulary and better understand the sentence structure of the language, all thanks to the translations of the letters and games based on in the lyrics of the songs, ideal to obtain the necessary repetition to learn a new language.

The songs are classified according to level, and offers a menu from which it is possible to carry out various actions:

learn Spanish

- Advertisement -

Everything is integrated with YouTube videos where the song in question is found, so that when selecting an option from the menu, we will go to the corresponding paragraph of the video, being necessary to work phrase by phrase on said topic.

The artists are of all kinds, although Latin music abounds, there is not much Spanish rhythm from the 80s, precisely.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

Some roller coasters trigger iPhone 14 crash detection

Crash Detection is a new safety feature that has come with the family iPhone...
Android

Razer Edge 5G is the first cloud console with 5G connectivity: it arrives in October

The world of cloud console is still very young, but more and more companies...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.