How to learn Spanish with music

During the last years I have recommended an infinity of web resources, and apps of all kinds, that we can use to learn English, even to learn languages ​​for free, not only English, resources that have millions of daily visits from people interested in the subject.

Today it is the turn of our language with a website designed for those who want to learn Spanish with music.

This is lyricfluent.com, a website that puts music as the protagonist so that students can learn vocabulary and phrases with the rhythm of their favorite songs.

With this website it is possible to discover many new artists who offer motivation to learn Spanish, they assure that with this website it is possible to learn new vocabulary and better understand the sentence structure of the language, all thanks to the translations of the letters and games based on in the lyrics of the songs, ideal to obtain the necessary repetition to learn a new language.

The songs are classified according to level, and offers a menu from which it is possible to carry out various actions:

Everything is integrated with YouTube videos where the song in question is found, so that when selecting an option from the menu, we will go to the corresponding paragraph of the video, being necessary to work phrase by phrase on said topic.

The artists are of all kinds, although Latin music abounds, there is not much Spanish rhythm from the 80s, precisely.