How to learn interlingua on TikTok

TikTok has become one of the largest video repositories on the Internet and, although most of them are nothing more than “challenges” and dances, the social network also has a lot of interesting content, especially focused on teaching and learning. learning. In this sense, TikTok has a channel in which we can learn interlingua.

Interlingua, like Esperanto, is an artificial language created in the 1950s in the hope of offering a universal language to facilitate international communication.

Interlingua is an artificial language, created in the mid-20th century by the International Auxiliary Language Association. It is somewhat similar to Esperanto, as it was created by a group of linguists with the aim of facilitating communication between people from all over the world. Interlingua takes the vocabulary of Romance languages (Spanish, Italian, Romanian or French) and establishes it on a minimal grammatical basis, so that those of us who speak Spanish or some Latin language can easily understand this language without having to learn.

This language, which had been somewhat forgotten, has been recovered thanks to TikTok and, specifically, to the user’s account orlophe_vaucheters (@orlophe_vauchertres), behind which hides Carlos Valcarcel Riveiro, a professor at the University of Vigo and passionate about this language, who during the pandemic created his account to follow his classes and decided to make all his videos in interlingua.

The content resonated with users and currently has more than 20,000 followers. On a daily basis, this teacher publishes videos, starring himself in which he narrates stories exclusively in this language, like the one we can see below:

