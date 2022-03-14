How to know your most listened songs on Spotify

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

At the end of the year, Spotify makes available to each of its users a list of the most listened to songs in the last year, as well as personal musical trends, the artists that have interested each one the most, the theme that has received the most minutes dedicated… The so-called “Spotify Unwrapped” is an annual summary long-awaited by all users, which includes information on the listening habits of the last 12 months, but… what if you want to know the most listened to songs on Spotify, for you? , at any other time of the year?

Using the Audio Habits service is completely free

If you want to know which songs you have listened to the most on your Spotify at any other time of the year, with up-to-date information, you should know that you can also have access to that information, even if it is not directly available on Spotify’s music platform. streaming.

To know your most listened songs on Spotify you will have to resort to an external application developed by an independent engineer and called Audio Habits. It is a web page where, by accessing with your Spotify account, you will obtain all the information you want: the most listened to songs, the albums you have heard the most, the artists that have interested you the most…

After accessing with your Spotify username and password, you will see that the data of the songs that you have listened to the most in the last 4 weeks is provided. You will also be able to access information such as the artists you have listened to the most in the last six months, or also have information on your music consumption habits in the last year.

Also, if you want to satisfy your curiosity and find out what music you listened to in a specific year, you can also do it with this service, which is totally free. In the same way, you can also access a history since you have been a Spotify subscriber and have detailed information and statistics of all your activity since you joined the most used music streaming platform in the world.

.