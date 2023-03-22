How to know who visits a TikTok profile

- Advertisement -

TikTok is one of the most popular social networking apps around the world, with over a billion users. It allows you to share short and entertaining videos with your audience, and in turn, explore other people’s content on the platform.

Other users will also see when their profiles have been accessed

Contrary to what happens on Facebook and Instagram, on TikTok there is its own function so that users can see who has visited their profile. However, if you are curious about who has visited your profile, there is a trick that can be used. For this you will have to turn on a viewing history feature that allows to know who has visited the user’s profile. To do this you have to follow these steps.

How to activate view history on TikTok

If you want to open the viewing history on TikTok you must follow the following steps:

-Open the TikTok application on the mobile device and go to the user profile.

-Touch andl three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen, which will take you to the profile settings options menu.

-Select the “Privacy and security” section and tap on it.

-Commute Scroll down until you find the “Security and privacy notices” option and select it.

-Inside In this section, look for “Who has seen my profile”.

-Activate Use this option to start receiving notifications when someone visits the user’s profile on TikTok.

It’s important to put attention on You will only receive notifications from people who visit your profile after you have activated this function. The view history of people who visited your profile before you turned on the feature will not be viewable and is limited to the previous 3o days.

Once the “Who Viewed My Profile” option has been enabled, TikTok will send a notification every time someone views the profile in the app, indicating who viewed the profile and the time they did so. The last precaution that should be taken into account is that when this option is activated the rest of the users will also see when their profiles are visited.