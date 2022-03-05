How to know who has entered your TikTok profile in 2022

As in any social network, the vast majority of users have a fairly high interest in terms of privacy issues. And it is that speaking of these subjects, knowing which people have entered our profile It is one of the biggest doubts there is.

Fortunately TikTok has listened carefully to this criticism, so currently it is possible to activate a native function to find out who has viewed your profile in the last 30 days.

Well, to have access to this information that we mentioned before, the reality is that you will have to download the beta version of the TikTok app, and this is because the function is only available there. In fact, if you try to find this tool in the settings of your TikTok app, you probably won’t find anything similar.

Unfortunately this function has not yet been able to reach the full and stable version of the social network, although in case you want to be one of the first users to try it Since the beta version, these are the steps you will need to follow to achieve it smoothly and easily.

It’s that simple you can see who has viewed your TikTok profile in 2022

– Once you have downloaded the beta version of the TikTok app, log in to your account as you would normally and routinely.

– Now click on Profilewindow located at the bottom right.

– Click on the three horizontal lines that are in the upper right corner.

– Enter in Setting and then in the tab Privacy.

– Go down to the last and enter the function of profile views.

– To finish this process, activate the tool Profile view history.

The process has finished, so if you followed the steps correctly you will already be enjoying this option fully activated in your profile. By the way, it is worth reminding you that with this tool working, You will be able to see this information for the last 30 days.