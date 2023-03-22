How to know who and when has accessed your Netflix platform account

- Advertisement -

accessed-your- .jpg" width="980" height="565" />

Lately, Netflix is ​​adding some features that are flashy and that are going unnoticed due to some movements that are raising a lot of dust. A couple of examples of the latter are the one that has finished sharing access data or offering a subscription with ads. The fact is that there is an option that allows you to review who enters the and, therefore, if someone who should not enjoy the content of the at your expense.

This feature is added for two reasons. The first is that users have more control over what happens in their account, which is always positive. The second reason is that, since this option exists, few are those who can brandish ignorance that someone other than the owner is accessing the service with shared information. Everyone wins, it is true, and there is good news, since accessing this information is the most simple and the information quite useful.

This is how you check who accesses your Netflix account

- Advertisement -

We recommend that you follow the steps from the platform client for the browser, because that way everything is much more accessible and intuitive. The compatibility is excellent, so you can use any software, and using the mouse is something that is appreciated enough so that the time it takes to review the information is as little as possible. Do what we tell you below:

Enter this link and then you must identify yourself with your account credentials.

Once you do this, you will see in the upper right area an icon that represents your profile (if you have not chosen it, this is the moment) and you must press it. A menu appears in which you have to select Account.

Change the screen for all the options that Netflix allows you to see from your data, such as the payment method or the possibility of changing the subscription for a better or worse one, depending on your needs. In the central part, you will see that there is a link called Manage access and devices (it has a blue icon next to it with the word New): Use it.

SmartLife

You will now see all the data of the last accesses that have been made and, in this way, you will know if there is something that is not going as it should, since it should not have happened.

Done this, you are done.

By the way, next to each access you will see a button called Sign off. If you press it, you will eject the device so that it does not enter again unless it knows your credentials. If you use this, we recommend that you change your account password so that only those you want to have access to your account (ideal this to avoid leaving the data forgotten somewhere).