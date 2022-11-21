How to know which is the latest iPhone

Differences between the different iPhones on the market

As we said at the beginning, it is not about buying the latest iPhone mobiles, it is about buying what best suits our needs. We always want the best, but we must understand that the best is what satisfies us the most. There may be features that we don’t need and that make the iPhone much more expensive and if we can save a few euros in exchange for having the best fit for us, the better.

Let’s see what differences there are between models 12, 13 and 14 and their Pro versions.

iPhone 12

A phone that has a capacity ranging from 64 GB to 256 and adjusted dimensions for any pocket (literally): Height: 14.67 cm Width 7.15 cm with a thickness of 0.74 cm and a weight of 162 grams . This makes this model one of the best in terms of mobility. It stands out above all for its 6.1-inch OLED screen, Super Retina XDR with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Enough to be able to clearly appreciate the colors and not have delay in movements.

This iPhone has the A14 chip with a 6-core CPU (2 for performance and 4 for efficiency), 4-core GPU and the 16-core Neural Engine that will make video games move with ease. Something to be thankful for in a mobile terminal without the surname Pro.

Of course, It has all the functions of Apple that were already implemented in previous models such as Face ID, Apple Pay, FaceTime etc…

As for one of the most important features lately, the camera, we can say that it is not one of the best, but this concept is relative. We must look at what we want to achieve and what we want to reflect. Perhaps its dual 12 Mpx wide-angle (ƒ/1.6) and ultra-wide-angle (ƒ/2.4) camera system with 2x optical and up to 5x digital zoom will be enough. It has Portrait mode, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash with slow synchronization… etc. The perfect thing for any time.

A good phone at a price from 809 euro.

iPhone 12 Pro

The older brother of the previous one. A phone with the last name Pro. That means that we start from 128 GB of memory (not from 64). Likewise, the measurements are a little different in order to make a phone with a somewhat more durable battery. Width: 7.15 cm, Height: 14.67 cm with a Thickness of 0.74 cm and a weight of 187 g. Even so, it is still a very bearable phone.

Its screen is the same as the previous one, we have Super Retina XDR with 6.1-inch OLED and a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Same chip as in iPhone 12, A 14 Bionic, Same features of Face ID, Apple Pay, FaceTime…etc.

It differs, above all, in the camera. Added one more module. We have a telephoto lens with an aperture of ƒ/2. 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, and 4x optical zoom range and digital up to x10.

iPhone 13

We are already getting closer to the latest generation iPhone. The iPhone 13 stands out for starting with a memory size of 128 GB up to 512 (We improved compared to 12). We continue with the 6.1-inch screen and the measurements are very similar to the previous model: Height of 14.6 cm, Width of 7.15 cm, with a weight of 173 grams and a thickness of 0.7 cm.

We continue the same with the screen. Both in dimensions and in quality. Super Retina XD, with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels.

We improve in terms of the brain that dominates everything. We already have the chip A15 Bionic. The rest of the interior features are:

cpu’s 6 cores with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores

with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores GPU’s 4 cores

Neural Engine of 16 cores

This turns the iPhone 13 into a real “beast” able to run any program or application smoothly.

I’m sorry to say that the camera is still the same as the previous model. What is improved is in digital computing. That is, in theThe way in which the software treats the images. But the hardware remains the same, so in this case we do not improve: Dual 2 MP camera systems: wide angle with ƒ/1.6 aperture and ultra wide angle with ƒ/2.4 aperture. As for the Zoom, we have: 2x optical to zoom out and digital up to 5x

iPhone 13 Pro

I am not going to extend much, because the differences are not exaggerated. I go directly to them:

we arrived at the TB storage. From 128 GB

storage. From 128 GB The measurements are: Width: 7.15 cm, Height: 14.67 cm, Thickness: 0.76 cm and Weight: 203g

Scanner LiDAR: Serves to improve distance and measurement accuracy. But above all, it improves images taken in low light. This feature makes it, for now, the ideal candidate for those who love mobile photography. The difference from the images taken with the 13 Pro is very noticeable.

iPhone 14

We come to the newest model. The one who probably wants the whole world, but he remembers that you may not need everything he brings and you can save some euros choosing for example the 13 Pro.

Let’s see what he brings iPhone 14:

We have the same storage capacity as in previous versions. From 128 GB and up to 512 GB. Practically the same measurements: Width of 7.15 cm, Height of 14.67 cm, with a thickness of 0.78 cm and a weight of 172 g. At the moment the heaviest of the iPhones without the last name Pro.

The same screen. Yes the same one. 6.1-inch OLED and with super Retina XDR and a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

Same chip as 13, the A15 Bionic.

Slightly change the camera hardware, but so slightly that you won’t notice the change. We now have a 12 Mpx main camera: 26 mm, with an aperture of ƒ/1.5 (This is the change).

The rest stays the same.

iPhone 14 Pro

We put the differences, wait a moment, let me copy them from the iPhone 13 Pro:

we arrived at the TB storage. From 128 GB

storage. From 128 GB The measures that change a little They are: Width: 7.15 cm, Height: 14.75 cm, Thickness: 0.78 cm and Weight: 206 g

They are: Width: 7.15 cm, Height: 14.75 cm, Thickness: 0.78 cm and Weight: 206 g Chip A16 Bionic, with 6-core CPU (2 for performance and 4 for efficiency). 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine

Now yes. The camera is substantially improved. So, if you are looking for a mobile with a good camera, this is your model undoubtedly:

48 Mpx main: 24mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, seven-element lens, and 100% Focus Pixels

24mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, seven-element lens, and 100% Focus Pixels 12 Mpx ultra wide angle: 13 mm, aperture ƒ/2.2

telephoto 12MP x2 (thanks to Quad Pixel sensor): 48mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 7-element lens, 100% Focus Pixels

12MP x2 (thanks to Quad Pixel sensor): 48mm, ƒ/1.78 aperture, 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization, 7-element lens, 100% Focus Pixels telephoto 12MP x3 : 77mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and six-element lens

: 77mm, ƒ/2.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, and six-element lens 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 6x optical zoom range and zoom digital up to x15

We have the amazing Dynamic Island and the new Always On Screen system

As you will see, the comparisons in this case are not odious. They will help you decide which is the latest iPhone that best suits you.