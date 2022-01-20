How to know which apps use more RAM on an Android mobile

In Windows, if you want to see how much memory a program is using, checking is as easy as opening Task Manager. On Android, it’s not exactly the same, but you can also view apps memory usage, although it is a little more hidden.

If your mobile does not have much RAM memory and you want to identify those applications that consume the most memory, you can check the data from the options for Android developers.

1. Activate developer options

In the past, some layers and Android ROMs showed you the memory usage directly in the recent view, although nowadays it is more rare to find the data. What you can do on any Android mobile is see the memory usage with the tool included in developer options of the mobile..

Therefore, before you can use the memory of the different applications, you must activate the options for Android developers, if you have not activated them before. The way to do it is the same for years: go to the section System of the settings, enter phone information and knock seven times, quickly, on build number.

Once this is done, you will see a warning indicating that developer options have been activated. You will find them as a new menu that was not before in the section System of the settings, although some layers include it as a separate menu. If you can’t find them, use the settings finder at the top.

2. Check memory usage

With the developer options active, the next step is to enter these options, which are generally found in the System. Then tap on Memory, which in most cases is the first option displayed, at the top.

Once this is done, you will see the general status of the mobile’s RAM memory, including current use and average use. If you want to see the usage for each app, you need to go into Memory used by applications.

Now yes, you can see the average RAM usage of each app, including system ones. Android gives you the option to view memory usage data in different time ranges: 3 hours, 6 hours, 12 hours or 1 day.

By default, Android sorts the list of apps by average usage, though with the ⋮ menu at the top you can change it so that are sorted by maximum memory usage and not the average. In this way, you will be able to identify the apps that occupy most of your mobile’s RAM in specific cases (such as when you are using them intensively).