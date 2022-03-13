How to know which applications consume more resources on your Android

Each application that we have installed consumes resources from our Android device every time we use it or it is running in the background, such as battery or storage, so it is very useful to know which applications are consuming the most resources to find out if we need to clean up or if some application that we hardly use is running out of resources.

Next we will see how we can discover which are the applications that consume the most storage, battery, RAM and dataand all from their own system settings of your Android device, without having to install third-party applications, since Android itself is already in charge of monitoring these consumptions.

Storage used by apps

We start with storage. On Settings > Storage > AppsYes we order by size We will see which applications are using the most storage, so if we see that an application has grown too much, it will be a good time to clear its cache.

Battery used by apps

If we see that the battery is lasting less than usual, it is possible that there is an application with excessive battery use. To check we have to go to Settings > Battery > Battery usage. There we will see the battery usage for the last 24 hours, showing the applications with the most consumption. If we see that an application that we hardly use has excessive battery use in the background, it may be due to an application error, a problem that Google Play Services can cause when something does not work correctly.

RAM used by applications

From the options for developers of your device we can check the RAM used by the applications. A first way is from Settings > System > Developer options > Running services. There we will see the RAM that is currently being used by the applications and services that are currently running in memory. Here you will be able to check if there is any app that you have not opened if it is running in the background for no reason, as well as see which app is currently using the most RAM.

As of Android 12 we can also see from Settings > System > Developer options > Memory > Memory used by apps a record with RAM used for the applications in the last 3, 6, 12 or 24 hours. We can sort the list by average usage or maximum usage to check if the RAM usage matches the usage we make in the applications.

Data used by applications

Finally, if our data rate is limited we can check from Settings > Network and Internet > Internet the consumption that applications make with mobile data. Click on the settings of our operator and on Application data usage We will see for months the applications that have consumed the most mobile data to verify that everything is correct.

Pictures | Freepik, alkhalifi design and Vector Stall

In Engadget Android | Free up space on WhatsApp: everything you can do in the app to clean your internal memory