How to know when there are changes in websites

There can be many reasons why people and companies need to know when some websites or specific sections of them have made changes to their content.

Either to know the variation in the price of the energy cost, the launch of the tickets of a concert to which you want to go, the strategies of developing companies of the competition, know when the website itself has been modified in an erroneous way or due to failures security, etc.



Monitoring changes using bots

In this sense, instead of periodically monitoring the websites to be monitored manually for changes, Webtrackr is a web-based solution that takes care of doing such work at different time intervals via bots.

Users will simply have to install a web browser extension, available for Chrome and Firefox, and indicate the websites or sections they want to be monitored, having at their disposal a complete centralized panel where they have all the elements under monitoring, being able to pause them , change the verification interval (the minimum is every two seconds), etc.

When it comes to finding a change in a site being monitored, Webtracker will be in charge of sending the notification through the chosen channel or channels.. In this sense, users can choose to be notified both by email, as well as through Telegram, as well as through Slack, which are currently the three supported channels.

And nothing happens if a tracking website tries to block bots, since this platform has rotating proxies for them that will prevent them from being blocked or limited in the guidelines that are marked on the websites.

In addition, it supports both static and dynamic websites, regardless of the technology or system that supports it.

It is a tool that can be used for free as long as you opt for a maximum of 150 verifications per monthThere are three payment options, starting with the starter plan, which allows the monitoring of unlimited objects with a maximum of 3,000 verifications per month. It is followed by the Intermediate and Enterprise plans, with a higher number of verifications per month.

In this way, the periodic manual verifications in search of the opening of inbound purchases and many other possible cases in which it is necessary to know the changes in specific websites are eliminated.

Link: Webtracker