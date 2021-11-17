How to know what is the most watched on Netflix with your new website

Netflix has traditionally been opaque when it comes to informing the audience of its content, although for some time now, the company has been opening up for the sake of transparency, both towards users and towards content producers.

In this regard, and shortly after modifying the way it measures the audience of its content, the platform led by Reed Hastings has just launched a web where it will show the top 10 weekly content.



It also serves as a discovery tool

The users They will have a series of filters with which they will be able to consult the top 10 of both films and series, in addition to opting for the consultation at a global level and individualized by each country in which the platform is present.

Netflix will update the listings weekly every Tuesday to show the most viewed on its platform, although the most interesting thing is that, at least in the global Top 10, it begins to publicly display the total number of viewing hours, which will allow you to have a better idea of ​​the level of acceptance of each of the content highlighted in each list.

In addition, on each title available in any Top 10, Netflix also reports the number of weeks that the aforementioned content repeats as one of the ten most viewed content, which can also make a more clear idea.

In the case of Spain in the current week, the Top 10 of films is headed by “Red Alert”, although at the series level it is headed by “Where is Marta?”. We can also see how the “Squid Game” is the series that repeats the longest in the Top 10.

Note that in the Top 10 listings any content available on the platform is taken into account, not just own productions.

Netflix has not launched this website only to satisfy curiosity, but also as a new discovery tool that allows each user to be inspired to choose the next content to watch, and add more hours to them.

It is a matter of finding enough time and choosing the option that is most convenient.