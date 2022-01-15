How to know what is the best time to post on Instagram?

Growing on social networks involves a combination of factors that we must bring together to translate them into engaged followers. These factors range from the quality of your posts, to the time you post. For this reason, we want to present you with a tool that will allow you to know the best time to post on your Instagram account.

Its name is BTTP and from its interface you will be able to see statistics to better manage your account and the possibility of scheduling publications.

Discover the best time to post on your Instagram account

Each profile on Instagram targets a specific audience and it is likely that this audience has specific hours of high activity on the social network. Those hours represent the best opportunities to achieve the goals you want with your posts. However, to know this information we need to analyze the metrics generated by the publications. But, if you don’t have too much knowledge about it, you can rely on a BTTP option.

BTTP stands for Best Time To Post, which perfectly describes one of the most attractive options on this website. Its mechanics are mainly based on the programming of publications and based on the analysis of the metrics, the site will give suggestions of the best times.

In that sense, once you register on the site and connect your Instagram profile, you will have to schedule your posts. BTTP only supports image posts, although they promise to bring video support in the future. In the free version you can only schedule 5 posts per day, however, it seems enough to start.

Once the posts are published, the site will begin to analyze their metrics and based on this you will be able to know the best time to post on Instagram. You will find these data when you click on your profile from the accounts section. Scroll to the bottom and you will find the best time to send your posts.

To prove it, follow this link.