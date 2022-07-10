HomeTech NewsHow to?How to know what a voice note says on WhatsApp without the...

How to know what a voice note says on WhatsApp without the other person knowing that you opened it

It could be said that WhatsApp is a quite uncomplicated and basic messaging application, to put it in some way. Well, the point is that there are certain things that we assume cannot be changed or done, such as listening to a voice memo without the other person noticing.

And although this is something that cannot be done in an official way, yes there is a way to do it and it is through third party services. Specifically, what we will be talking about is an option that will allow you to know what a voice note says, but converted to text.

That’s right, converting notes to text is something you can do with the Voice to Text app, which it will not notify the person in the chat in question that you listened to their note. With this app, that is not something that you should worry about, since the other person will see if you heard their note only if WhatsApp shows them the two popcorns in blue.

Leaving this clear and without much more to add, let’s go with the steps you must follow to carry out this conversion that we discussedso pay attention.

How to use the Voice to Text app to know what a note says without having to listen to it

– Download Voice to Text on your mobile and give it all the access it asks for.
– Enter the Files app on your mobile.
– access the WhatsApp folder, then click on Media and finally on WhatsApp Voice Notes.
– Now find the note in question that you want to convert to text. Depending on your mobile, the last note you notice may be at the top or at the bottom of the row.
– Long press it, then tap Share and finally select the Voice to Text app.
– When you are inside the app, click on import audio.
– wait a moment for the application to make the change and that’s it.

Keep in mind that this app is capable of converting audios of up to 5 hours, in addition to the fact that although it may make some mistakes when transcribing the words, they are usually quite correct, with their respective punctuation marks and accents included.

