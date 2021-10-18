How to know the ‘usage time’ of all your Apple devices thanks to iOS 15

For many years, no one cared about the amount of time we spent looking at the screen of our phones and tablets, so we had no way of knowing exactly if we were abusing technology too much or not. Now, when it seems that the technological giants are suffering from certain attacks of remorse, they do not stop putting tools in our hand to send us all the necessary information to know if we have to cut ourselves or not. One of them has to do within the Apple ecosystem with the so-called “time of use”, which is nothing more than a section within the “Settings” that is updated in real time and that offers us a precise overview of in what we spend time when we pick up the mobile to do anything. It not only shows us the amount of time invested in hours or minutes, but also the apps we use the most as well as the number of notifications received per day, week, etc. Unify all your devices But of course, these statistics are very good for a single device such as mobile, but what happens if we want to add the time we spend on the tablet or any other device? Luckily, iOS comes standard with a specific function for this type of calculation that will show us statistics combined with all the devices that we have activated, in this case, to the same Apple ID. If you want to receive the information together, you just have to do the following. We go to the “Settings” of iOS 15 and then we look for the “Time of use” section. You will see a whole series of data but we are interested in an option that is below, so we scroll to the bottom until we find it. This is “Sharing between devices”. Now we just have to take the selector that appears on the right and activate it, so that the devices added to your Apple account add up all their consumption time and application statistics to receive a general report, much more faithful than if we only stick to the mobile phone. Although it is the device that we use the most on a daily basis for obvious reasons. Of course, as the company reminds us, this process must be “activated on any device that we have logged into iCloud to obtain a combined usage time report”. So remember to do the same on the iPad, etc. >